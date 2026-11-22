Furhead coach Pete Golding highlights team resilience, senior legacy, and Duce Alexander's strong showing in victory over Wofford during postgame press conference.

Furman Paladins head coach Pete Golding expressed satisfaction with his team's performance following their victory over Wofford College. The Rebels demonstrated a significant shift in energy and execution, addressing concerns that arose after previous setbacks. Golding emphasized the importance of the win for team morale and strategic evaluation ahead of the upcoming transfer portal period.

Coach Pete Golding Analyzes Team Strategy

Pete Golding stated he was genuinely excited by the effort displayed by his players from the opening kickoff. He noted that facing a NCAA Division I-AA opponent while coming off consecutive losses could have negatively impacted the team's mindset. Instead, the squad maintained focus and avoided self-pity, which Golding identified as a critical factor in their success. The primary offensive objective was to establish a fast start and build rhythm early in the contest. This area has been a challenge for Furman throughout the season, making the quick offensive engagement particularly noteworthy. Defensively, the unit provided a cleaner and more sound performance, especially during the first half. Golding praised the efficient distribution of the football and the high-quality decisions made by the offense. Several players executed elite plays that contributed to the team's ability to control the tempo. While there were some technical issues in man-to-man coverage on third downs, the overall defensive showing was deemed respectable and solid by the head coach.

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Furman Football Evaluates Roster Depth

The coaching staff utilized the second half to evaluate a large portion of the roster, a strategic move with significant implications for the future. Pete Golding explained that giving playing time to bench players is a responsibility in modern college football. This approach allows the staff to assess talent realistically before the transfer portal opens. Many players worked through the spring, summer, and fall seasons, deserving the opportunity to compete in live game conditions. Golding highlighted that such evaluations are not always possible during regular games, making this session valuable for program planning. The energy and attitude on the sideline remained positive, with starters staying engaged even after being rested. This level of professionalism helped the coaching staff maintain control and provide effective guidance. The ability to rotate players without losing competitive intensity spoke volumes about the team's culture and depth.

Senior Class Legacy at Furman

Pete Golding dedicated considerable time to honoring the unique nature of the current senior class at Furman. He noted that seventeen seniors walked off the field, with one player having been part of the program for four to five years. The group includes local athletes who started as walk-ons and persisted through rigorous development. Golding described their journey as special, emphasizing their commitment to earning degrees and building lasting connections within the community. He highlighted the resilience of seniors who overcame offseason challenges and personal dramas to return to peak performance. Their ability to contribute meaningfully on Senior Night, despite injuries or earlier struggles, demonstrated their toughness. The coach praised the class as outstanding young men with bright futures both on and off the field. Their legacy includes creating a strong bond with the school and the local town, inspiring future generations of athletes.

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Duce Alexander Performance Review

A key focal point of the game plan was quarterback Duce Alexander's opportunity to lead extended drives against Wofford. Pete Golding explained that the team aimed to reach four possessions to feel comfortable in their offensive rhythm. Taking the starter out allowed the staff to evaluate Duce Alexander in live game scenarios. Alexander operated effectively upon entering the game, showing confidence and poise in critical moments. He threw several elite passes that demonstrated his readiness for increased responsibility. However, an injury concern arose when Alexander tweaked his hamstring during a specific play. The coaching staff decided to rest him immediately after a touchdown run to prevent further damage. This decision was based strictly on player health rather than the scoreboard. Golding emphasized the need to keep Alexander fresh for future games. The quarterback emerged with increased self-confidence and support from his teammates. His performance provided valuable data for the program's offensive evaluation moving forward.

Program Impact and Future Outlook

The victory against Wofford serves as a pivotal moment for the Furman Paladins football program. Pete Golding used the game to address multiple strategic needs simultaneously. The team improved its defensive techniques and offensive rhythm, two areas requiring consistent attention. The evaluation of backup players provides the staff with clearer options as roster management becomes critical. Duce Alexander's successful return to form alleviates some uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. The senior class's continued excellence adds stability and inspiration to the locker room. These elements combine to create a positive trajectory for the team in the remainder of the season. The coach's comments reflect a holistic approach to player development and team success.