Rebellion Reveals 'Rogue Trooper' Movie Connection to 2000 AD Stories

In recent stories, Alex De Campi's run on Rogue Trooper,orte features explored his past, the secrets of his history, and prepares the upcoming film based on Alex's run. The movie stars Alex De Campi and stars... This movie takes place on Nu Earth where Power Struggles Are Being Waged Over A Nearby Black Hole.

At MCM London Comic Con and ComicsPRO, Rebellion let us know how recent Rogue Trooper stories in 2000 AD ended up in the upcoming movie...

This upcoming film is written and directed by Duncan Jones and stars... The upcoming movie is written and directed by Duncan Jones and stars... , stars... , stars... and stars...

This movie is based on recent Rogue Trooper stories published in 2000 AD. The movie stars Alex De Campi who created the most recent run on Rogue Trooper, a sole survivor named Rogue Trooper and his companions. This movie takes place on Nu Earth... A Souther war veteran called Macinrow, Captain Nygaard and a group of fresh recruits set out for Nu Earth in search of Macinrow's friend, Sgt.

White who could hold the key to winning the war... A bio-chipped "ghost" accompanies Rogue Trooper. The bio-chipped ghosts are the personalities of his three fallen comrades... This movie is based on Alex De Campi's run





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Rebellion Rogue Trooper Alex De Campi 2000 AD Duncan Jones Sgt. White Nu Earth Alex De Campi's Run Alex De Campi's Run By Alex De Campi Alex De Campi's Run By Neil Edwards

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