Official: Rebellion Publishing's February 2027 full solicits for the 2000 AD and Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary

Rebellion Publishing's February 2027 full solicits launch 2000 AD's 50th anniversary with landmark Progs and new arcs. 2000 AD Progs #2518-2521 bring Judge The Judges, Bone Machine, Burial Grounds, and anniversary specials.

Judge Dredd Megazine #501 keeps the 50th anniversary going with Dredd, Anderson, Devlin Waugh, and Dreadnoughts. Rob Williams, Kenneth Niemand, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett PJ Holden, Mark Harrison, Leigh Gallagher, Laurence Campbell Leigh Gallagher Experience the action of 2000 AD, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy!

Also read IDW Publishing February March 2027 Full Solicits And Upcoming Comic Book Releases

Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses. 2000 AD enters its 50th Anniversary month in February with a stunning line-up of stories headlined by the game-changing Judge Dredd thriller"Judge The Judges". The issue also brings more fantasy action in Kingmaker, bloodsucking horror in Fiends of the Eastern Front, Mega-City madness in Chimpsky's Law, and deep-space drama in The Out!

$7.99 2/17/2027 Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Rob Williams, James Peaty Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Laurence Campbell, Mark Harrison Nick Percival Experience the action of 2000 AD, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses. This week's issue brings the start of a new Thrill to 2000 AD called"Bone Machine"!

The all-new series joins Judge Dredd, The Out, Kingmaker and Fiends of the Eastern Front for a packed Prog! $7.99 2/24/2027 Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, James Peaty Laurence Campbell, Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Joe Currie Steven Austin Experience the action of 2000 AD, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses.

Advertisement

"Judge The Judges" comes to an end in this week's issue of 2000 AD, as we set the stage for a new era of Dredd in Prog 2521! Alongside Bone Machine, The Out, and Fiends of the Eastern Front, it's a can't-miss Prog as things are going to change and Dredd will feel the consequences of this story for a long time!

Garth Ennis, Rob Williams, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W Robin Smith, Chris Weston, Jake Lynch, Barry Kitson Chris Weston BUMPER SIZE ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! 2000 AD celebrates fifty years of publishing comics with a titanic issue which includes the start of a new Judge Dredd era:"Burial Grounds" begins here! Garth Ennis joins us for a very special birthday tale in the issue, alongside the start of a new series for Dredd's clone-brother Judge Rico, and complete-in-this-issue stories for Strontium Dog and Fiends of the Eastern Front!

Jump onboard here! Michael Carroll, Ales Kot, Liam Johnson, Geoffrey D. Wessel John Higgins, Antonio Fuso, Rob Richardson, Gary Welsh John Higgins Following last month's epic issue 500 of Judge Dredd Megazine, the energy surge continues in Meg 501, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of 2000 AD with a stacked lineup of stories including a complete Judge Dredd story, the continuing adventures of Judge Anderson and Devlin Waugh, a complete Tale From The Black Museum – and the return of the critically-acclaimed and fan-favourite series Dreadnoughts, from Mike Carroll, John Higgins and Sally Hurst!

$14.99 3/17/2027 John Wagner, Alan Grant, Garth Ennis, Rob Williams Carlos Ezquerra, Mick McMahon, Cam Kennedy, Brian Bolland Various He is the law! And you'd better believe it! For fifty years Judge Dredd has brought justice to the streets of Mega-City One, in stories that have ranged from sci-fi satire to epic adventure to iconic horror.

This sweeping collection celebrates the first half-century of Dredd with forty complete stories showcasing The Lawman of The Future at his very best. This massive collection features tales from original Dredd creators John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra along with their many contemporaries and successors, selected to guarantee maximum Thrill-Power! Alongside these stories are brand new interviews with the incredible writers and artists who have brought their own unique take to Judge Dredd over the years.

From classic encounters with legendary villains like Judge Death through to corruption and evil lurking inside the Judges' Justice Department itself, this is the perfect way to read Judge Dredd for the first time or revisit the UK's most influential comic book character. $69.99 2/10/2027 Pat Mills Simon Bisley, Glenn Fabry Simon Bisley For too long the people of Tir-Nan-Og have suffered under the dominion of the Drunes, strange druids who have poisoned the land with their magic.

Sláine, now King of the Sessair, takes a stand against their tyranny. He must unite the four kings of Tir-Nan-Og and use their mystical weapons, as he and his tribe prepare for all-out war against the Lord Weird Slough Feg and his Fomorian allies.

Advertisement

This volume collects Pat Mills' epic sagas The Horned God and Demon Killer, featuring the game-changing painted work of Simon Bisley and stunning art by Glenn Fabry and Greg Staples . $39.99 2/10/2027 John Wagner, Pat Mills, Chris Lowder Brian Bolland, Ian Gibson, Mick McMahon, Dave Gibbons Mick McMahon JOURNEY INTO HELL!

The future lawman must undertake a desperate mission across the most inhospitable terrain known to humanity in this second volume of the Compact Crimes series, collecting all of Judge Dredd's thrilling adventures from the pages of 2000 AD – and in The Cursed Earth, he will face his toughest challenge yet as he travels beyond the walls of Mega-City One and into the irradiated heart of what was once North America… Featuring the previously banned episodes of this seminal story, don't miss the start of the hyper-cop's first explosive epic! $12.99 2/24/2027THE YEAR WAS 1967, THE WAR WAS VIETNAM.

When his Navy pilot son's plane goes missing during a bombing raid over the Vietnamese jungle, Walter Mann goes on a personal mission to find him. A highly decorated veteran, Colonel Mann must venture deep into Viet Cong territory, while the CIA attempt to stop him from uncovering a terrifying secret. This complete, action-packed story was one of the first comics to ever cover the subject of the Vietnam War on the printed page.

Published in the legendary British comic series Battle only a few years after the fall of Saigon in 1975, Fighting Mann is a hard-hitting and genuine exploration of the follies of this very modern war, written by Alan Hebden and featuring the jaw-dropping artwork of Cam Kennedy . Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. William Shatner On Bea Arthur in The Daily LITG, 21st of November 2026 Fifty-four years around the sun.

William Shatner on Bea Arthur was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the dailyMidnight Fantastic Four #3: The Thing In The Moonlight? Official: Dark Horse Comics Full March 2027 Solicits And SolicitationsAbsolute Comic Shop Marketshare And Top 400 Sellers In September 2026Witness Point #4 concludes Nathan Fillion's Midwestern noir as Calhoon and Khabrani hunt a killer while a podcast threatens the town's secrets. Fifty-four years around the sun.

William Shatner on Bea Arthur was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the dailyThe Ring: The Man Who Beat the Man #5 sends Adrien Moreau and Ramon Valdez back into the ring as rumors swirl about whether Ramon can even compete. That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #3 puts Joe Bob, Wilson, and the deputies in the crosshairs while heist architect Mary Allison makes her move.