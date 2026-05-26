Rebel Wilson's Daughter Royce Lillian Scores First Big Acting Role in America

Rebel Wilson, the Australian actress, announced that her daughter Royce Lillian has officially scored her first big acting role in America. The three-year-old posed for a sweet photo on set, dressed in a purple-and-aqua outfit and holding a colorful book.

Hollywood has a new rising star - and she’s only three years old. On Tuesday, Rebel Wilson announced that her daughter Royce Lillian has officially scored her first big acting role in America.

Posting to Instagram Stories, the Australian actress, 46, shared a sweet photo of the cherubic youngster sitting on a fold-out chair, presumably on set. Royce, dressed in a purple-and-aqua outfit, smiled at the camera as she posed with a colourful book in her lap.

'Roycie's first US acting job,' proud mother Rebel captioned the image, choosing not to reveal more information about the big project. Rebel and wife Ramona Agruma welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022. Rebel Wilson has announced her daughter Royce Lillian, three, has officially scored her first big acting role in America. On December 8, 2025, Ramona announced she was pregnant with their second child.

Ramona confirmed the milestone with a photo carousel documenting the journey from Disneyland fun to a positive pregnancy test and a growing baby bump.

'From this,' she wrote over images of the couple enjoying a festive day at the theme park with Royce. 'To… Baby number 2 is on her way,' the caption continued, followed by a series of red hearts. In a second caption, Ramona added: 'The happiest news in our family - it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way.

I love you @rebelwilson.

' She welcomed daughter Rose Estelle on May 4 2026. Rebel has frequently opened up about her journey to motherhood, including her surrogacy experience and the couple's close-knit bond as co-parents. The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2022 and have since become one of Hollywood's most supportive and affectionate couples. Rebel and wife Ramona Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy, in September 2024 and Royce was their flower girl.

It was the perfect fairytale location for the couple to exchange vows as they notably holidayed in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, just days after going Instagram official with their romance in 2022. A few months later, the pair enjoyed a smaller, legal ceremony in Rebel's hometown of Sydney, Australia. The Bridesmaids actress and her partner were reportedly supposed to get married in a 2025 beach wedding but Rebel decided to move up the date





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