Rebekah Vardy's ITV Reality Show Savaged by Critics as 'Very Bad, Very Boring and Deeply Dull'

Rebekah Vardy's new ITV reality show has been met with a mixture of disappointment and frustration from critics and viewers alike. The show, which follows Rebekah and her husband Jamie Vardy as they move to northern Italy, was expected to delve into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case but critics claim it barely mentions the scandal. Despite the criticism, Rebekah has continued to profess her innocence in the libel case and has insisted that she will never apologise to Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah Vardy 's new ITV reality show has been savaged by critics who describe it as 'very bad, very boring and deeply dull'. The show, which follows Rebekah and her husband Jamie Vardy as they move to northern Italy, was expected to delve into the ' Wagatha Christie ' libel case but critics claim it barely mentions the scandal.

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan gave the show one star, saying it was 'uninteresting and boring', while The Independent's Katie Rosseinsky awarded it two stars, describing it as 'deeply dull'. The Telegraph's Michael Hogan also gave the show two stars, saying it was 'uneventful' and lacked soapy intrigue.

Meanwhile, viewers at home have shared their frustration on X, claiming that people are now 'uninterested' with the Wagatha Christie scandal and begging Rebekah to stop talking about it. Rebekah has continued to profess her innocence in the libel case, saying she has nothing to apologise for and that it is Coleen Rooney who is in the wrong. She insisted that 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen, despite the judge's ruling against her.

The show has been awarded a disappointing two stars out of five, with critics claiming it is a strange mixed bag that doesn't quite work as either silly, frothy entertainment or as a means of burnishing the Vardys' reputation. Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's £2million Italian home was even raided by a gang of 'five' armed robbers in the third episode of their ITV reality show.

The couple's privileged lifestyle has been on full display, with their Leicester mansion boasting a gym, a bar, stables, its own football pitch, golf simulator and a personalised snooker table. However, critics have pointed out that the couple are 'tin-eared' when it comes to their privileged lifestyle, with Rebekah scoffing at the idea of her teenage son taking public transport.

Despite the criticism, Rebekah has insisted that she is not interested in living in the past or continuing to fight with Coleen Rooney. She said she was 'f***ing bored' of the long-running feud and wants to move on. The show has been met with a mixture of disappointment and frustration from viewers, with some claiming they wouldn't miss much if all the footage had fallen into the North Sea.

The show's failure to deliver on its promise of a juicy and dramatic look into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case has left many feeling underwhelmed and bored. Rebekah Vardy's new reality show is a disappointing and uneventful watch, with critics and viewers alike calling for more exciting and engaging content.

The show's lack of soapy intrigue and its failure to deliver on its promise of a dramatic look into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case has left many feeling disappointed and frustrated. Despite the criticism, Rebekah has continued to profess her innocence in the libel case and has insisted that she will never apologise to Coleen Rooney.

The show's failure to deliver on its promise of a juicy and dramatic look into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case has left many feeling underwhelmed and bored. Rebekah Vardy's new reality show is a disappointing and uneventful watch, with critics and viewers alike calling for more exciting and engaging content.

The show's lack of soapy intrigue and its failure to deliver on its promise of a dramatic look into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case has left many feeling disappointed and frustrated. Rebekah Vardy's new reality show has been met with a mixture of disappointment and frustration from viewers, with some claiming they wouldn't miss much if all the footage had fallen into the North Sea.

The show's failure to deliver on its promise of a juicy and dramatic look into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case has left many feeling underwhelmed and bored. Rebekah Vardy's new reality show is a disappointing and uneventful watch, with critics and viewers alike calling for more exciting and engaging content.

The show's lack of soapy intrigue and its failure to deliver on its promise of a dramatic look into the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case has left many feeling disappointed and frustrated





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