Rebekah Vardy relives terrifying 2 million Italian villa burglary in ITV reality show footage

CCTV from the third episode of The Vardys shows a gang of five armed robbers raiding Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's Lake Garda villa, stealing 80,000 pounds of valuables. Rebekah describes feeling violated and desperate to leave the home, while the burglary impacts Jamie's football performance.

CCTV footage from the third episode of the Vardys' ITV reality show reveals the moment a gang of five armed robbers raided their 2 million Italian home on Lake Garda.

Rebekah Vardy relived the terrifying ordeal, describing how she returned to find wardrobe doors flung open and valuables missing. The burglars, wearing balaclavas and wielding crowbars, stole approximately 80,000 pounds worth of jewellery, cash, and a Patek Philippe watch. In the show, Rebekah says to Jamie: No. No it's not f***** ok! Babe I'm going f***** home.

This is not ok. The mother of five admitted the incident left her feeling totally violated and desperate to leave the house. She said: Since the burglary it's been really really quite tough, it's just horrible. I hate being in the house now.

It's like that horrible violation. I find it really really hard to talk about still. She also expressed concern for her children, noting that Sofia, 12, knows little about the break-in to avoid additional stress. The couple share three children together, while Rebekah has two older children from previous relationships and is stepmother to Jamie's daughter.

The burglary, which occurred in 2025, was believed by police to have been carefully planned, with the gang monitoring the family and timing the raid when Jamie was away. Jamie, 39, a striker for Cremonese in Italy's Serie A league, was furious and the ordeal affected his performance on the pitch. Rebekah noted: Jamie's furious. Naturally this has a knock-on effect with Jamie and football.

He always gives 100 per cent but Jamie's best performances are when he knows his family is safe and happy, and at the minute I don't feel either of those. The three-part series, described by TV insiders as a Poundland version of Coleen Rooney's upcoming Disney+ show, documents the Vardy family's move from Lincolnshire to Italy.

Rebekah's legal battle with Coleen, known as Wagatha Christie, concluded in 2022 with the judge ruling that Coleen's accusations were substantially true and ordering Rebekah to pay 1.19 million pounds in legal costs. Despite this, Rebekah appears defiant in the show, refusing to apologise or admit guilt. The burglary footage has reignited public interest in the couple's life abroad, as they navigate the aftermath of the crime and the ongoing drama surrounding their reality TV venture





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