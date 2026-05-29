Rebekah Vardy Opens Up About Family's Stressful Move to Italy

Rebekah Vardy has spoken about the challenges her family faced when they moved to Italy, including dealing with burglars and finding English home comforts for the kids. The family's decision to move to Italy was not taken lightly, with Rebekah explaining that it was a difficult decision to make but ultimately the right one for their family.

Rebekah Vardy revealed she struggled uprooting her family to Italy as husband Jamie transferred to US Cremonese. The WAG has opened up about the family's stressful move to Lake Garda as she packed everything up from their Leicester home, including the grand piano, to move to Italy .

However, things didn't go as smoothly as they had hoped as within months of uplifting their lives in the UK their lavish Italian apartment was raided by burglars, leaving Rebekah on edge 24/7. When something like this happens it makes you question everything, she said during their new three-part ITV series The Vardys. She later moaned They've taken my f***ing watch.

Rebekah Vardy revealed she struggled uprooting her family to Italy as husband Jamie transferred to US Cremonese The WAG has opened up about the family's stressful move to Lake Garda as she packed everything up from their Leicester home, including the grand piano, to move to Italy The family did manage to stick with Italy until the end of the season, but Rebekah said it was a struggle to find her kids British home comfort foods like baked beans, gravy and squash. I have been tasked by my little monsters to go and find some English home comforts.

I think the Italian teacher thought I was mad. The kids have asked me to find, they want baked beans. Its really hard to find. Elsewhere, while struggling to obtain visas and to find a home to live, Rebekah insisted the whole family had to move together.

Explaining the decision to move, she said Some people would say its really drastic uprooting and moving all the kids when they're so settled, and its only a two hour flight away, but the reality is we're a family unit. You either keep the family together or you both live very different lives. Splitting up the family just was not an option for us.

The family flew over in a private jet, but eldest child Taylor opted to stay at home along with Rebekah's dad Carlos who is very close to the kids. Daughter Sofia was also worried about missing her friends, so parents Jamie and Rebekah decided to give her a phone for her 12th birthday. If we had been back in England, not in a million years would Sofia have ever had a phone, said Rebekah.

I would say dont give them a phone till they're at least 30! The main reason we gave her a phone was so she didn't feel as isolated out here, so she still felt connected to all of her friends, granddad, and Meg's back in the UK.

However, things didn't go as smooth as they had hoped as within months of uplifting their lives in the UK their lavish Italian apartment was raided by burglars leaving Rebekah on edge 24/7 Meanwhile after moving to Italy, Olivia asked to stay home from her school as kids in her age group don't speak English, making it hard for her to communicate with other little ones to make friends. The footballer addressed that it was a struggle moving his whole family to Italy but explained that he needs the normality and his children to help him stay grounded.

He told ITV They're the ones that keep you really grounded. It is massive for me, having the family around. You need that normality. Despite the Vardy's moving to Italy following Jamie's transfer to US Cremonese, he has this week put in a request to leave the team when his contract expires this summer.

The Vardys airs at 9pm on Tuesday June 2nd on ITV1 & ITVX. All three episodes will be immediately available to stream as a boxset online. The family's decision to move to Italy was not taken lightly, with Rebekah explaining that it was a difficult decision to make but ultimately the right one for their family.

She said that they are a family unit and that they need to be together, and that splitting up the family was not an option for them. The family's move to Italy has not been without its challenges, with Rebekah revealing that they had to deal with burglars raiding their apartment and that it was hard to find English home comforts for the kids.

Rebekah also spoke about the struggles her kids faced in adapting to their new life in Italy, with Olivia struggling to make friends at school due to the language barrier. The family's decision to move to Italy has been a difficult one, but ultimately it has been the right decision for them. Rebekah has spoken about the importance of keeping the family together and how it has been a struggle to adapt to their new life in Italy.

The family's move to Italy has been a challenging experience, but they are determined to make the most of it and to create a happy and normal life for themselves





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Rebekah Vardy Jamie Vardy Italy US Cremonese The Vardys ITV Lake Garda Leicester Burglars English Home Comforts Baked Beans Gravy Squash Visas Family Unit Private Jet Phone Isolation Normality Grounded Contract Summer ITV1 ITVX Boxset Online

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Rebekah Vardy reveals family struggles after move to Italy for husband's football transferRebekah Vardy has opened up about the difficulties her family faced after moving from Leicester to Italy following husband Jamie Vardy's transfer to US Cremonese. In a new ITV documentary, she describes the stress of uprooting, the burglary of their luxury apartment, and the challenges of finding familiar foods for her children. The move also coincided with Jamie's imminent departure from the club, as he has requested to leave when his contract expires this summer.

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