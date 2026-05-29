Rebekah Vardy Opens Up About Family's Move to Italy and Bitter Feud with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has spoken about her family's move to Italy following husband Jamie's transfer to US Cremonese. She has come to realise what matters most in life after her bitter feud with Coleen Rooney, which began when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to the press.

Rebekah Vardy has spoken about her family's move to Italy following husband Jamie's transfer to US Cremonese. Despite the 'chaos' and 'vulnerability' of the situation, she has come to realise what matters most in life.

This realisation came about after her bitter feud with Coleen Rooney, which began when Coleen put a post on Instagram accusing Rebekah of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to the press. Rebekah denied the allegations and sued for libel, but the case fell in Coleen's favour, leaving her liable to pay £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees. Rebekah, who is appearing with her family in a new documentary, has vowed to show her 'authentic' self on screen.

She believes that when you step out of your comfort zone and rebuild your life somewhere new, it forces you to slow down and really assess what matters most. Rebekah also discussed the 'intense emotional toll' the move had on her, describing uprooting their lives as 'chaotic'.

However, she believes that approaching the move as a family challenge rather than just Jamie's career move helped them to grow together and experience something new. Rebekah has also spoken about her feud with Coleen, insisting that she has nothing to apologise for and that it was Coleen who was in the wrong.

She believes that hell will freeze over before she apologises to Coleen and that she is not interested in living in the past or continuing to fight with her former pal. Despite the long-running feud, Rebekah says she is not interested in dwelling on it and is looking forward to moving on with her life. The documentary, which is set to air on ITV, will show Rebekah and her family as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

Rebekah hopes that the documentary will give viewers a glimpse into the reality of their lives and show that they are not just a family of celebrities, but a family who are just trying to make the most of their situation. Rebekah also believes that the documentary will help to humanise her and her family, and show that they are not just one-dimensional characters, but real people with real feelings and emotions.

Rebekah has also spoken about her family's move to Italy, saying that it has given them a new perspective on life. She believes that nothing else matters when you are living in the moment and experiencing new things. Rebekah and her family are excited to see what the future holds and are looking forward to making new memories together. Rebekah has also spoken about her husband Jamie, saying that he is a great father and partner.

She believes that he is a strong support system for her and that he helps her to stay grounded. Rebekah also believes that Jamie's career move to US Cremonese was a great opportunity for their family and that it has given them a new lease on life. Rebekah's family consists of Olivia, six, Finley, nine, Sofia 12, with her husband, as well as Megan, 23, and Taylor, 16, from previous relationships.

She is also a step-mum to Ella, 11 - Jamie's daughter from a previous relationship with Emma Daggett. The documentary will give viewers a glimpse into the lives of Rebekah and her family as they navigate this new chapter in their lives. Rebekah hopes that the documentary will help to humanise her and her family and show that they are not just one-dimensional characters, but real people with real feelings and emotions





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Rebekah Vardy Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie Feud Family Move To Italy Authentic Self Documentary ITV

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