Rebekah Vardy on Italian Move, Authenticity in Documentary and Unresolved Wagatha Christie Feud

Rebekah Vardy discusses her family's relocation to Italy after her husband's football transfer, the authentic portrayal of their lives in a new ITV series, and her refusal to apologize to Coleen Rooney following the high-profile libel case.

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about her family's challenging relocation to Italy following her husband Jamie's transfer to US Cremonese. The WAG, aged 46, reflects on how the period of chaos and vulnerability during the move prompted her to reassess her priorities in the aftermath of the highly publicized Wagatha Christie feud with Coleen Rooney .

The legal dispute began when Coleen Rooney, then 40, posted a widely shared Instagram story accusing Rebekah's private Instagram account of leaking false stories about her private life to the press. Rebekah denied these allegations and filed a libel lawsuit, but the case was ultimately decided in Coleen's favour, leaving Rebekah liable to pay approximately £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees.

Now, as the family stars in a new three-part ITV documentary series titled The Vardys, Rebekah emphasizes her commitment to authenticity on screen. She explains that stepping far outside her comfort zone and rebuilding life in a new country forced a slower pace and a deeper reflection on what truly matters.

"More importantly, life is for living and living is exactly what intend to do," she states, adding that Italy provided that crucial perspective. She underscores that nothing else matters as much as family and genuine experiences.

In the documentary, Rebekah insists the family is always authentic and that the goal was not to present a polished or staged version of their lives but to openly document the emotional realities of such a major transition-the highs, the difficult moments, the humour, and the madness of family life. Rebekah describes the move as an intense emotional toll, calling the uprooting of their lives chaotic.

However, she highlights that approaching it as a family challenge, rather than merely Jamie's career move, helped them navigate difficult days, culture shocks, and stress while seeing it as an opportunity to grow together and create new memories. She shares about her blended family, including children Olivia (six), Finley (nine), Sofia (12), step-daughter Ella (11), and older children Megan (23) and Taylor (16) from previous relationships.

Regarding the ongoing fallout from the Wagatha Christie feud, Rebekah remains steadfast in her stance. She declares that "hell will freeze over" before she apologizes to Coleen, maintaining her innocence and insisting she has nothing to apologize for. While she acknowledges the court's judgment, she still believes Coleen was wrong.

Her husband Jamie, 39, has publicly defended her, calling the perception of her as a villain "a load of s***" and expressing how tough it was to see her in pain. Despite the bitterness, Rebekah claims she holds no negative feelings toward Coleen and is not interested in continuing the conflict. She reiterates that she is "f***ing bored" of the long-running feud and wants to move forward.

Coleen's legal victory came with a court order for Rebekah to pay a substantial portion of the costs, reported as a staggering £1.6 million fine. After the ruling, Coleen expressed satisfaction with the decision but stated she never believed the case should have gone to court given the expense and personal hardship, suggesting the funds could have been better used to help others.

This ongoing narrative of legal and personal turmoil continues to shape Rebekah's public image, even as she focuses on presenting an authentic family life in her new documentary and embracing a fresh start in Italy





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Rebekah Vardy Wagatha Christie Coleen Rooney ITV Documentary Family Move To Italy Libel Case Jamie Vardy US Cremonese Authentic Self Legal Fees

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