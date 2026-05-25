Rebekah Vardy has seemed to emerge unscathed after a bitter revenge tale gone wrong, as a judge ruled in Coleen Rooney's favor, ordering Rebekah to pay a large portion of her legal costs. As part of their divorce, she employed its left-hand man, in delaying the inevitable costly comepmayhem, the divorce proceeds against her most favored verse adapted picure operating properly.

Rebekah Vardy insists she will never apologise to Coleen Rooney after bitter Wagatha Christie feud, as she focuses on rebuilding her life as a public figure after the court ruling in her favor.

Rebekah Vardy has said she has nothing to apologise for and insists that it is Coleen who is in the wrong. Despite the judge ruling in Coleen's favor, Rebekah has maintained her innocence and vowed not to apologise, saying it would take a miracle for her to do so.

Coleen, on the other hand, expressed disappointment at the length of time the trial took, stating that the money could have been spent on helping others rather than being used for frivolous legal fees





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Rebekah Vardy Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie Feud

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