Rebekah Vardy Insists 'Hell Will Freeze Over' Before Apologizing to Coleen Rooney

The feud between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney has been ongoing for years, with Coleen accusing Rebekah of leaking false stories about her private life. Rebekah denied the allegations and sued for libel, but the case fell in her rivals' favor, leaving her liable to pay £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees.

Rebekah Vardy has insisted 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen Rooney following their bitter Wagatha Christie feud. It began when Coleen, 40, put a widely shared post on Instagram which accused Rebekah's Instagram account, 44, of leaking ' false stories ' about her private life to the press.

Rebekah denied the allegations and sued for libel, but the case fell in her rivals' favor, leaving her liable to pay £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees. Continuing to profess her innocence, Rebekah has said she has nothing to apologize for and insisted that it is Coleen who is in the wrong. She said: 'I'm never going to apologize for something I didn't do. Hell will freeze over before I do that.

I'm living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong'. Husband Jamie, 39, also rushed to her defense, saying: 'People thinking that Bex was a villain, it's just a load of s*** but everyone close to her knows, that's all she needs. It was really tough seeing Bex in pain'.

Rebekah explained she was 'f***ing bored' of the long-running feud and while she may never apologize to Coleen, insisted she was not interested in living in the past or continuing to fight with her former pal. Rebekah Vardy has insisted 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen Rooney following their bitter Wagatha Christie feud (pictured with husband Jamie Vardy).

She told The Sun she 'did not have any negative feelings' towards Coleen, despite admitting many people would find that hard to believe. Before adding: 'I've got no idea what thinks of me, but I'm not bothered.

' Coleen said in a statement after the ruling she was 'pleased' the decision went in her favor but she 'never believed' the case should have gone to court 'at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others'. Rebekah was also ordered to pay a significant portion of Coleen's legal costs - a staggering £1.6million fine.

In April this year, the Daily Mail reported that a source said Rebekah needed husband Jamie to secure one final lucrative contract in football so she could continue her 'ultimate WAG life' and pay the legal bill owed to Coleen Rooney that is hanging over her. The source added: 'She will also want to hope he will go to Saudi or the US where she won't have the cloud that hangs over her in the UK and can start to rebuild her life as a public figure and hopefully start to earn again.

It began when Coleen, 40, put a widely shared post on Instagram which accused Rebekah, 44, of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to the press (pictured at court 2022). Continuing to profess her innocence, Rebekah has said she has nothing to apologize for and insisted that it is Coleen who is in the wrong (pictured 2022).

Read More Coleen Rooney steps out in Cheshire as she is seen for the first time after Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's documentary was released 'Rebekah will be wanting to make sure his next move will be lucrative to allow her to live the life she's accustomed to but also to help pay of her legal fees.

'Now that she has limited earning potential apart from her property portfolio she will need to make sure he is earning enough to keep her and their five children living the ultimate WAG life. ' Rebekah and Jamie's first daughter Sofia, was born in 2014 and the couple went on to wed at a lavish ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire in 2016.

Wedding guests included One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Stryder, Leicester City fan Sergio Pizzorno of rock band Kasabian and Vardy's Leicester City team-mates. But many of her husband's close family stayed away, with Rebekah blamed for causing a rift between Jamie and his mother Lisa and stepfather Phil, who did not attend their wedding. Jamie's daughter Ella, then five, was kept away from the nuptials by his former girlfriend Emma Daggett.

Rebekah's mother, Alison Nicholson, was also not in attendance. Rebekah and Jamie then welcomed their second child, son Finlay, in January 2017. On December 28, 2020 - the pair had their third child together, daughter Olivia.

In addition to the three kids she has with Jamie, Rebekah has two children, Megan, 17, and Taylor, 11, from her previous relationships. Jamie has since adopted Megan





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rebekah Vardy Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie Feud False Stories Leaking Apologize Coleen Rooney Steps Out In Cheshire Jamie Vardy Ultimate WAG Life Legal Fees Saudi US

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Rebekah Vardy Insists 'Hell Will Freeze Over' Before Apologizing to Coleen RooneyThe feud between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney has been ongoing for years, with Coleen accusing Rebekah of leaking false stories about her private life. Rebekah denied the allegations and sued for libel, but the case fell in her rivals' favor, leaving her liable to pay £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees.

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