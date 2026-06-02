Rebekah Vardy Documentary Sparks Viewer Backlash Over Wagatha Christie Scandal

ITV viewers criticized Rebekah Vardy's new documentary as boring, questioning why she gets airtime after her legal loss to Coleen Rooney. Vardy insists she won't apologize.

ITV viewers have expressed strong dissatisfaction with Rebekah Vardy 's new documentary, The Vardys, calling it boring and questioning why the network is giving her airtime following her high-profile legal defeat to Coleen Rooney .

The documentary, which aired on Tuesday night, sees Vardy addressing the Wagatha Christie scandal that captivated the public in 2022. She insists that she will never apologize to Coleen Rooney, stating that hell will freeze over before she does so. This stance has frustrated many viewers, who took to social media platform X to voice their displeasure.

One user wrote, I mean, Coleen Rooney wiped the floor with her in court, so why is ITV even giving Rebekah Vardy air time? #TheVardys. Another simply commented, BORING!!! , while a third sarcastically noted, All the people interested in watching the Vardy documentary.

The backlash underscores a growing sentiment that the public has moved on from the feud that dominated headlines two years ago. The Wagatha Christie scandal began when Coleen Rooney posted a widely shared Instagram message accusing Rebekah Vardy's account of leaking false stories about her private life to the press. Vardy denied the allegations and sued for libel, but the case ultimately favored Rooney, leaving Vardy liable to pay £1.5 million towards Rooney's legal fees.

In the documentary, Vardy continues to profess her innocence, claiming she has nothing to apologize for and insisting that Rooney is in the wrong. She says, I'm never going to apologize for something I didn't do. Hell will freeze over before I do that. I'm living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong.

Her husband, footballer Jamie Vardy, also defends her in the show, calling the perception of her as a villain a load of s*** and expressing how tough it was to see her in pain. Rebekah Vardy adds that she is f***ing bored of the long-running feud and claims she has no negative feelings towards Coleen, though she admits many people might find that hard to believe.

Despite Vardy's attempts to present her side, the documentary has been criticized as a Poundland version of Coleen Rooney's forthcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys, currently in production. Friends of Vardy suggest she is still struggling with the humiliation of losing the legal battle. Coleen Rooney, after the ruling, expressed pleasure with the outcome but lamented that the case went to court at such expense during difficult times for many people.

Vardy was ordered to pay a significant portion of Rooney's legal costs, totaling £1.6 million. The documentary also features CCTV footage of a robbery at the Vardys' £2 million Italian villa, where £80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Rebekah relives the terror, describing feeling totally violated and desperate to leave the home.

However, the overarching theme remains her refusal to apologize and the public's apparent disinterest in revisiting the scandal





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