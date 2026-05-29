Rebekah Vardy shares insights on her family's relocation to Italy post-Husband Jamie's transfer, reflecting on life lessons after the libel loss to Coleen Rooney and her upcoming authentic documentary.

Rebekah Vardy , 46, has opened up about the challenging relocation of her family to Italy after her husband, footballer Jamie Vardy, transferred to US Cremonese.

Amid the chaos and vulnerability of this major life change, she reflected on gaining clarity about life's priorities following her highly publicized legal dispute with Coleen Rooney, known as the Wagatha Christie feud. This conflict began when Coleen Rooney, 40, publicly accused Rebekah's Instagram account of leaking private stories to the press. Rebekah denied the allegations and pursued a libel case, which ultimately failed, leaving her responsible for approximately £1.6 million in legal costs to Coleen.

Now, as the family stars in a new three-part ITV documentary series titled The Vardys, Rebekah emphasized her commitment to presenting an unfiltered, authentic version of themselves on camera. She described how moving far outside their comfort zone and rebuilding their lives in a new country forced them to slow down and evaluate what truly matters most. She stated, More importantly, life is for living and living is exactly what intend to do. Italy gave us that perspective.

Nothing else matters. Rebekah explained that the series captures the raw, unpolished reality of their family during this significant transition, including the highs, difficult moments, humor, and madness of family life. She noted that for years public perception had been shaped by online narratives and press stories, so this was an opportunity to show the truth.

She described the move as emotionally intense and chaotic but highlighted that approaching it as a unified family challenge rather than solely Jamie's career move helped them navigate culture shocks and stress while growing together. The Vardy household includes children Olivia, six, Finley, nine, and Sofia, 12, with Jamie, as well as Rebekah's older children Megan, 23, and Taylor, 16, from previous relationships, and Jamie's daughter Ella, 11, from a prior relationship.

Despite the court defeat, Rebekah maintains her innocence and reiterated that she will never apologize to Coleen, stating, Hell will freeze over before do that. She expressed that she holds no negative feelings toward Coleen and is uninterested in dwelling on the past. Jamie Vardy defended his wife, calling the portrayal of her as a villain nonsense and acknowledging how tough it was to see her in pain.

Coleen Rooney, after winning the case, said she was pleased with the decision but regretted that the dispute had escalated to costly court proceedings, suggesting the funds could have aided others in need





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Rebekah Vardy Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie The Vardys ITV Jamie Vardy Italy Celebrity Legal Battle

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