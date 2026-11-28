Rebekah Vardy addresses rumors regarding her husband Jamie's absence from Burnley's match against Millwall. The truth behind his omission is revealed.

Rebekah Vardy has firmly dismissed reports suggesting her husband, Jamie Vardy, was granted special time off by Burnley to support his former club, Leicester City. The clarification came after speculation circulated that the veteran striker received permission from management to watch Leicester play Mansfield Town instead of being available for Burnley's Championship fixture against Millwall.

Denial Of Special Time Off For Leicester Match

Rebekah Vardy addressed the rumors directly on her Instagram account with a concise and firm statement, writing: "Not true just told not needed!" She insisted that there was no request for holiday time, but rather a tactical decision by the coaching staff to exclude him from the match-day squad. This assertion directly contradicted initial social media claims that suggested favoritism or a personal favor granted by the Burnley hierarchy.

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The controversy stemmed from the fact that Jamie Vardy was absent from the team sheet for the Saturday clash at The Den, a match his former club Leicester City won 1-0 against Mansfield Town. Observers noted that the date held significance as the eleventh anniversary of Vardy scoring in eleven consecutive Premier League matches, a streak that helped define Leicester City's historic title-winning era. This coincidence fueled rumors that he was granted leave to attend the commemorative event with his family.

Celestini Explains Medical Reasons For Exclusion

Burnley head coach Fabio Celestini provided a detailed explanation for Vardy's absence after the match, confirming that the decision was rooted in physical management rather than personal preference. Celestini stated, "I talked with Jamie yesterday, telling him he would not be in the squad for this game." He emphasized that the choice was made collaboratively between the player and the technical staff based on recent medical history.

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The coach elaborated that Vardy had undergone back injections six months prior to treat spasms, with the most recent session administered during the international break ten days ago. Celestini noted that Vardy had missed two or three training sessions following the procedure and reported feeling pain in the days leading up to the Millwall game. Consequently, the decision to rest him was made to prevent further injury and manage his workload carefully.

Burnley Performance And Relegation Battle Context

The omission occurred during a critical period for Burnley, who were mired in the Championship relegation zone having won only one of their opening seventeen league matches. The team entered the fixture against Millwall in an precarious position, needing points to climb out of the bottom three. The result, a 1-0 victory, moved the Clarets two points clear of the drop zone, providing a vital boost to their survival hopes.

Despite Vardy's absence, Burnley secured a necessary victory without fielding a recognized striker on the bench. The win offered relief after the club had recently set an unwanted record, becoming the first team in the English top four divisions to go twenty-four home games without a victory. This result represented a significant turnaround in momentum for a team struggling for consistency.

Vardy's Current Form And Career Trajectory

Jamie Vardy's playing time at Burnley has been limited since joining the club as a free agent in September. He has made only nine appearances in total, starting four matches and coming off the bench in five others. His contribution has been minimal, with a single goal scored in a 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, highlighting the challenges he faces in adapting to the physical demands of the Championship.

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Before his move to Turf Moor, Vardy spent the previous season at Italian side Cremonese, marking a brief stint in Serie B. His transfer to Burnley followed his departure from Leicester City in the summer of 2025, after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League. Vardy leaves a legacy at Leicester with 200 goals in 500 appearances, helping the club win both the Premier League and the FA Cup. His current situation at Burnley underscores the steep decline in his playing role since his peak years with Leicester.