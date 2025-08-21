Rebekah Baptiste's Former School Demands Change from Arizona DCS Following Child's Death

Empower College Prep questions the Arizona Department of Child Safety's handling of multiple reports of abuse before the tragic death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste.

Rebekah Baptiste 's former school, Empower College Prep in Phoenix, is demanding systemic change within the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) following the tragic death of the 10-year-old girl. Rebekah, along with her two siblings, attended the school until the beginning of July when the family relocated to rural Apache County. Rebekah was found severely injured in Holbrook, Arizona, at the end of July and sadly passed away three days later.

Her father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, have been arrested and charged with murder and child abuse.ABC15 obtained a timeline from DCS detailing allegations of abuse involving the Baptiste family dating back to 2015. The timeline covers seven reports of alleged abuse or neglect from November 2023 to May 2025, focused primarily on Richard Baptiste and Anicia Woods. Some of these reports indicated physical abuse. Empower administrators claim to have contacted DCS a dozen times expressing their concerns about potential abuse or neglect within the family. They argue that some of the dates they provided to ABC15 align with dates found in DCS's timeline.Empower College Prep's statement released on August 21st raises serious questions about DCS's handling of these multiple reported concerns. The school questions why investigations were not extended to include new and corroborating information, particularly regarding the final report in May 2025, which alleged physical abuse of Rebekah and her siblings by Woods. Empower specifically seeks clarification on the steps taken to locate the Baptiste family after this final report. The school also questions why cases were closed despite ongoing new reports. DCS stated that despite attempts to locate the family, they were unsuccessful, and efforts continued until the report of the near-fatal incident was received. Empower disputes this claim, stating that DCS had the opportunity to observe the Baptiste children at school on May 21st but only two of the three children were present for the visit. Empower demands transparency and accountability from DCS, requesting a detailed account of their actions, the exact dates and times the children were observed following each report, and the rationale for closing the cases





