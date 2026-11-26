Rebecca Yarros' new book Threshing Day surpassed 1.14 million print copies sold in the US. The Empyrean series expansion drives massive Prime Video interest.

Rebecca Yarros achieved a historic publishing milestone with the release of Threshing Day, as sales data confirmed the title sold over 1.14 million print copies in the United States. These figures, verified by Circana BookScan and reported by Publishers Weekly, highlight the immense cultural traction of the author's fantasy universe. The Empyrean series continues to dominate bestseller lists while its screen adaptations prepare for prime time distribution.

Threshing Day represents a strategic expansion of the Empyrean narrative rather than a continuation of the main plotline found in Onyx Storm. The book comprises thirteen short stories that explore the perspectives of secondary characters such as Xaden Riorson, Rhiannon Matthias, and Dain Aetos. These narratives focus on their individual experiences during the Threshing event, providing crucial backstory that has previously been obscured by the primary viewpoint of Violet Sorrengail.

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The commercial performance of Threshing Day shattered previous records for the author. During its first week of availability alone, the title moved 857,802 copies. This debut volume secured the largest publishing launch of 2026 at the time of publication. The combined totals for both the standard and deluxe hardcover editions have now crossed the 1.14 million mark, demonstrating sustained consumer demand for new content within the franchise.

Market dominance for Yarros extends beyond initial launch spikes. As of November 15, Threshing Day had maintained a presence on the New York Times bestseller list for five consecutive weeks. This longevity indicates that reader interest in the Basgiath War College setting remains robust long after the initial hype cycle concludes. The series has cultivated a dedicated audience base that consistently supports new releases.

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Prime Video stands to benefit significantly from this literary momentum when the television adaptation eventually airs. Interest in the Empyrean adaptation has grown considerably since Amazon acquired the rights to Fourth Wing in 2023. The advantage for the streaming platform lies in the ongoing nature of the source material. Yarros plans to publish two additional novels after Onyx Storm, ensuring a steady supply of content for future seasons.

Yarros is simultaneously expanding her presence in contemporary romance with a new project titled Peculiar Stars. Published on November 17, this novel follows Callista Moran and her complicated relationship with Dominic following a stranded island scenario. The book is already being developed into a television series for Apple TV. Yarros will serve as an executive producer on this adaptation, further solidifying her role as a major force in television development.

The dual development of projects on Prime Video and Apple TV positions Rebecca Yarros as a unique asset in the entertainment industry. Both major streaming services are investing heavily in her intellectual properties. This strategy leverages the existing fanbases of her novels to drive subscriptions and viewership. The success of Threshing Day provides a strong foundation for these future screen adaptations to succeed.