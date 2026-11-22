Ravensburger releases three premium 500-piece puzzles for Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series, celebrating the global romantasy phenomenon with exclusive collectible art.

Rebecca Yarros has cemented her status as a literary powerhouse, transforming her fantasy romance series into a multi-platform global phenomenon. The Empyrean series, headlined by the debut novel Fourth Wing, has captured the imagination of millions of readers worldwide. This success extends far beyond traditional book sales, driving a massive cultural shift in reading habits and popularizing the romantasy genre on social media platforms like BookTok.

Ravensburger Unveils Premium Puzzle Collection

Ravensburger has officially released a new line of premium puzzles designed for fans of the Empyrean series. The collection features three distinct 500-piece puzzles, with each one dedicated to a specific book in the main series. These puzzles are crafted to offer a high-quality, screen-free entertainment experience that allows fans to engage deeply with the magical world of Basgiath War College.

Also read Three reasons why Nebraska will win; three reasons why Nebraska will lose vs. Ohio State

Artistic Design By Three Distinct Artists

To ensure a rich visual experience, Ravensburger collaborated with three different artists to create the illustrations for these puzzles. The artwork captures the essence of romance and magic that defines the Empyrean universe. Each puzzle box contains one puzzle, an A3-size poster, and a collectible bookmark. The packaging itself is designed with foiling and a magnetic closure, making it suitable for display.

Physical Specifications And Difficulty Level

Once assembled, each puzzle measures 49 centimeters by 36 centimeters, which is approximately 19.3 inches by 14.2 inches. The puzzles are recommended for ages 12 and up, falling into an intermediate difficulty category. The difficulty increases with each book due to complex color blocking techniques. The price for each set is 19.99 USD and 24.99 CAD, providing an accessible entry point for new and returning fans.

Advertisement

Exclusive Giveaway Signed By Rebecca Yarros

To celebrate the launch, ScreenRant has partnered with Ravensburger for an exclusive giveaway. Three winners will receive all three puzzle boxes, each signed by author Rebecca Yarros. The giveaway period runs from November 22 to December 6, offering fans a chance to own these collectible items before the untitled fourth book release.

Expanding The Fourth Wing Fandom

The Empyrean series continues to defy expectations by attracting readers outside its target demographic. With the Prime Video TV show still in development, fans have turned to board games, graphic novels, and now these puzzles to stay connected to the story. The series has helped reignite interest in reading among young adults, proving the enduring power of well-crafted fantasy narratives in the modern digital age.