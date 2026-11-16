Rebecca Williams Survives Partner's Murder and Recovery Journey

Rebecca Williams details her trauma from the 2017 fire that killed her partner Cameron Logan. She discusses her surgical recovery, counselling, and new role at Police Scotland.

Rebecca Williams has publicly shared the harrowing details of her physical and emotional survival following the murder of her partner, Cameron Logan, in a deliberate house fire on New Year's Day 2017. The 34-year-old woman, now a communications professional for Police Scotland, underwent ten surgical procedures within two years to repair the severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries she sustained while sleeping in a living room in Milngavie, Dunbartonshire.

The Night of the Fire and Immediate Aftermath

On the early hours of January 1, 2017, Cameron Logan, aged 23, and Rebecca Williams were resting in the parental home of Cameron's family after attending a gathering with friends in Milngavie. During the night, Blair Logan, Cameron's brother, doused the bed with petrol and ignited it. Cameron Logan perished within minutes, while Williams survived by rolling across the floor to extinguish the flames.

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David Logan, the father of the victim, and neighbouring residents discovered the scene and rescued Williams. She was immediately transported to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she faced life-threatening injuries. The traumatic event fundamentally altered her perception of the holiday season, stripping away its celebratory connotations and replacing them with lasting grief.

Extensive Surgical and Psychological Recovery

Williams endured a grueling rehabilitation process that extended far beyond the initial hospital stay. She underwent more than ten surgical operations over a two-year period to address extensive burns that removed her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes. The physical toll was compounded by severe damage to her respiratory system, which required an emergency tracheostomy to manage the burn damage to her windpipe and lungs.

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The psychological impact required four-and-a-half years of intensive counselling. Williams credited The Manda Centre, a Scottish charity specializing in trauma and bereavement support, with playing a pivotal role in her mental health recovery. She described her sister, Jess, as her primary emotional anchor during this period, noting that her sister's unwavering belief in her helped rebuild her own shattered self-confidence.

Career Shift and Role with Police Scotland

The severe smoke inhalation injuries permanently ended Williams' career as a radio journalist, as her respiratory system could no longer support the physical demands of the profession. However, she has since secured a position in communications for Police Scotland, the same organization that investigated the murder of her partner.

In this new role, Williams often collaborates with the officers who handled her case. This professional reintegration represents a significant step in her journey toward normalcy and purpose. She has stated that she has found a new supportive partner in her personal life and has worked diligently to ensure that her anger regarding the crime does not dictate her daily existence or future happiness.

Legal Outcome and Future Broadcast

Blair Logan pleaded guilty to the murder of his brother after investigators dismantled his claim that he was out for a morning jog at the time of the fire. The High Court in Edinburgh sentenced the 27-year-old to 20 years in jail in 2017. Williams has emphasized that while she processes her anger, she refuses to let it define her or control her life, noting that no justification could ever make the act acceptable.

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Williams' story of resilience and the subsequent police investigation is the subject of a new documentary titled Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs. The program will reconstruct the steps taken by Police Scotland to solve the case and feature Williams' firsthand account of her survival. The documentary is scheduled to be available on BBC iPlayer starting Tuesday, November 17, offering the public a detailed look at both the tragedy and the recovery that followed.