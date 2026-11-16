Rebecca Williams Survived Hogmanay Murder of Partner Cameron Logan

Rebecca Williams details her harrowing recovery after partner Cameron Logan was murdered by his brother Blair on New Year's Day 2017 in Dunbartonshire.

Rebecca Williams has shared the profound and painful journey of her survival following a violent attack on New Year's Day 2017 in Milngavie, Dunbartonshire. The incident resulted in the death of her partner, Cameron Logan, at the hands of his own brother, Blair Logan. This event has become a central focus of the upcoming BBC documentary, 'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs,' which reconstructs the Police Scotland investigation into the homicide.

The Hogmanay Fire Incident Details

On the early hours of January 1, 2017, Cameron Logan, aged 23, and Rebecca Williams were sleeping in the living room of Cameron's parents' home in Milngavie. The couple had returned from a friend's party before retiring for the night. In a premeditated act of violence, Blair Logan poured petrol onto their bed and ignited the flames. Cameron Logan was killed within minutes of the fire starting, while Rebecca Williams, aged 34 at the time of the interview, survived by rolling on the floor to extinguish the flames.

Also read Fire spreads between floors at Logan apartment complex, leaves seven units uninhabitable

Emergency assistance was provided by Cameron's father, David, who helped rescue Rebecca with the aid of neighboring residents. The tragedy occurred on a night typically associated with celebration and renewal, creating a stark contrast with the horrific reality Rebecca faced. The incident left deep psychological scars, fundamentally altering how Rebecca and those around her perceive the holiday. For Rebecca, the date now evokes sadness and loss rather than the joy experienced by the wider public.

Medical Recovery and Surgical Procedures

The physical toll on Rebecca Williams was severe and required extensive medical intervention over a period of two years. She underwent more than ten surgical procedures to treat the extensive burns she sustained during the attack. Her recovery was further complicated by severe smoke inhalation, which burned her windpipe and lungs. This respiratory damage was critical, necessitating an emergency tracheostomy to sustain her life during the initial hospitalization at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

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Upon leaving intensive care, Rebecca faced the daunting reality of her injuries. She had lost her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes due to the burns. The first time her sister, Jess, washed her hair after this discharge, the experience was so emotionally overwhelming that it left Rebecca sobbing. Jess has been described as Rebecca's best friend and primary source of support, never losing faith in Rebecca's ability to recover even when Rebecca lacked self-belief.

Psychological Trauma and Counseling Efforts

Beyond the physical injuries, Rebecca Williams required significant mental health support to process the trauma. She underwent four-and-a-half years of counseling to help her manage the psychological aftermath of the murder and her own survival. The Manda Centre, a Scottish charity specializing in trauma and bereavement counseling, played a pivotal role in her rehabilitation. Rebecca credits the organization with saving her life by helping her process her anger and prevent it from controlling her daily existence.

The incident disrupted Rebecca's professional life, as she was unable to continue working as a radio journalist due to the permanent damage to her respiratory system. The initial post-hospital period was marked by profound existential distress. She recalled a time when she questioned the purpose of waking up each morning, struggling to find meaning in a life that had been so violently interrupted. Her journey toward healing involved learning to remember happy moments with Cameron without being constantly consumed by the trauma of his death.

Legal Proceedings and Current Life

Blair Logan, aged 27, pleaded guilty to the murder of his brother, Cameron Logan. Police Scotland successfully dismantled his alibi, which claimed he had been out for a morning jog at the time of the fire. In 2017, the High Court in Edinburgh sentenced Blair Logan to 20 years in jail. Rebecca Williams has stated that while she feels anger about the event, she has reached a point where the crime does not define her or control her life. She asserts that no justification could ever excuse Blair Logan's actions.

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Today, Rebecca Williams works in communications for Police Scotland, often collaborating with the same officers who investigated her partner's murder. She has found a new supportive partner in her life and continues to advocate for resilience in the face of tragedy. Her story, including her testimony on the scale of the incident and the trauma involved, will be highlighted in the BBC documentary 'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs,' which becomes available on BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, November 17.