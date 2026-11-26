Rebecca Waterfall sentenced to 14 months for stealing over £12,246 from Broadway Travel customers via Facebook scams.

Rebecca Waterfall has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for a sustained campaign of fraud against clients of Broadway Travel. The 37-year-old from Salford exploited her position as a cruise specialist to steal more than £12,246 from unsuspecting holidaymakers. Manchester Crown Court heard how she used customer payment details to fund her own luxury lifestyle and secret vacations between January and May 2023.

Mechanism of Fraudulent Bookings

Waterfall operated a remote role that allowed her to respond to inquiries via email and social media platforms. She collected bank card details from victims who responded to advertisements for holidays and villas. Instead of using these details solely for client bookings, she fraudulently charged her own expenses. This included paying for flights, hotel stays, and personal shopping items directly through the compromised cards.

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The court detailed specific instances of this abuse. One customer paid £700 for a booking, but Waterfall immediately used the credit card information to pay a £139 Virgin Media bill. She then made seven additional unauthorized payments on the card, forcing the victim to cancel the account. In another case, a customer paid £1,000 toward a holiday, but Waterfall attempted to use the card to purchase flights for herself costing £1,036.

Stakeholder Positions and Victim Impact

Prosecutor Elizabeth Walker outlined how Waterfall created a facade of legitimacy to deceive victims. She set up a separate Facebook page advertising villas in Fuerteventura and Marbella, which was linked to her husband, Christopher John Duffy. Waterfall assured victims that these bookings were ATOL protected and that she was acting officially on behalf of Broadway Travel. This false sense of security prevented many customers from questioning the validity of the transactions until suspicious charges appeared.

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The emotional toll on victims was significant. One woman stated in a victim personal statement that the incident left her feeling angry and unable to trust anyone. She noted that the experience made her feel that scamming had become a normalized part of daily life. Waterfall's supervisor discovered the fraud when a customer noticed payments to Expedia and contacted the bank. Waterfall attempted to dismiss the concerns with a message reading, 'Sorry hun, I think there has been a lot of confusion,' while she was on holiday in Turkey.

Total Losses and Criminal History

Investigations revealed that Waterfall stole a total of £8,716 directly from customers and laundered an additional £3,530 into her partner's bank account. The total financial damage amounted to £12,246. The scheme unraveled when a customer noticed a booking for a luxury hotel in Antalya, Turkey, made in Waterfall's name. The customer had responded to an advert on the Facebook page associated with Duffy, but Waterfall had used their card details to pay for a three-night all-inclusive stay for her family in March 2023.

Waterfall has a documented history of dishonesty. Her defense attorney, Suzanne McKinstry, blamed Waterfall's initial response to arrest on shock and panic. However, Judge Horgan noted that her record shows a person who 'simply does not learn her lesson.' She had previous convictions for fraud dating back to 2017, including stealing more than £10,000 from a former Cheshire travel agency to buy holidays for friends.

Consequences and Sentencing Details

At Manchester Crown Court, His Honour Judge Horgan described Waterfall's actions as a 'litany of dishonesty.' He emphasized that her previous convictions demonstrated a pattern of behavior where she failed to respect legal boundaries despite prior sentences. Waterfall pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering. The judge imposed the 14-month custodial sentence to reflect the severity of the breach of trust and the financial harm caused to the victims.