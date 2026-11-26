Rebecca Udall founder of British homeware brand shares expert advice on dressing a festive table using linens candles and timeless colors.

Rebecca Udall founder of the British homeware and linen brand bearing her name has shared her definitive guide for dressing a Christmas table that balances abundance with elegance. The advice targets homeowners looking to create a welcoming atmosphere for the holiday season without falling into the trap of overly styled or cluttered displays. Udall emphasizes that Christmas is one of the few occasions where embracing excess is not only acceptable but expected by guests.

Embrace Abundance and Layered Textures

The core principle behind Udall styling advice is to actively embrace a little festive excess rather than adhering to minimalist trends. She advises hosts to take everything out of the cupboards including serving platters favourite crockery and glassware that typically remain stored away. This approach transforms the dining table into a generous and welcoming space rather than a rigidly curated showroom. Udall suggests layering favourite table linens with beautiful crockery glassware and serving pieces to create visual depth. Mixing different styles together is encouraged to achieve a look that feels natural and comfortable for guests to dine in.

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The goal is to ensure that no one feels nervous about placing their wine glass down for fear of disturbing a carefully arranged display. Udall notes that Christmas serves as a rare point in the calendar where all serving platters and plenty of candlelight are required. She recommends leaning into this tradition to create a setting that looks just as good as the food tastes. The use of multiple layers helps to define the space and make the table setting feel substantial and inviting for the holiday meal.

Avoid Novelty Items and Stick to Timeless Pieces

While abundance is key Udall strongly advises against turning the dining table into a Christmas grotto filled with novelty items. She cautions against buying everything from novelty napkin rings to Christmas tree shaped salt and pepper shakers. Instead the most beautiful and timeless settings are those that do not scream December twenty fifth at every opportunity. Udall recommends choosing pieces that can be used throughout the year such as patterned linens and woven placemats. Hand painted crockery is also suggested as a versatile option that adds character without being seasonally specific.

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Traditional colours like deep reds earthy greens and traditional golds are considered lovely seasonal choices. However investing in an entirely separate set of Christmas tableware is deemed unnecessary by the expert. A few thoughtful finishing touches are sufficient to set the mood without making the dining room look like the Christmas department at a garden centre. This approach ensures that the decor remains elegant and sophisticated rather than cheesy or overly themed. Hosts should focus on quality materials and classic designs that enhance the overall aesthetic of the meal.

Start With a Quality Linen Tablecloth

Starting with a completely bare table can feel daunting but Udall offers a simple solution to anchor the entire setting. She insists on starting with the linens specifically recommending a tablecloth as the foundation of the entire display. Choosing the tablecloth first helps determine the colours textures and overall mood for all subsequent items. Whether opting for a bold print a classic white linen or something in a rich festive shade the base layer immediately gives the table a more considered feel. Udall refuses to abandon the traditional rule of setting the table for Christmas lunch without a tablecloth.

This rule provides permission to get the good linen out of the airing cupboard where it may have been stored since the previous December. The presence of a proper tablecloth elevates the dining experience and signals that a special occasion is taking place. It also serves as a practical barrier for the table surface while adding a layer of softness and warmth to the visual presentation. Udall highlights that the tablecloth sets the tone for the rest of the decor ensuring a cohesive and polished look from the start of the meal.

Use a Cohesive Three Colour Scheme

Udall advises against going completely colour blind by throwing every shade of the rainbow onto the table. She recommends working with three key colours and one accent shade to create a sense of cohesion. Each colour should appear at least twice throughout the setting to maintain balance without looking too perfectly coordinated. This method allows hosts to play with different intensities of the same colour for added depth and interest.

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For example a dusty burgundy can be introduced through the table linen a deeper shade through the candles and a rich burgundy ribbon tied around the napkins. This technique creates a layered effect that feels intentional and stylish. Udall suggests that this approach avoids the chaotic look of a rainbow while still providing enough variety to keep the table visually engaging. The result is a setting that feels curated and thoughtful rather than haphazard or overwhelming to the eye of the guest.