Pregnant inmate Rebecca Taylor, 26, escaped custody in Albuquerque by hijacking a corrections SUV. Police are searching for her after she abandoned the vehicle near Whataburger. Authorities warn the public not to approach.

The New Mexico Department of Corrections is conducting an intensified search for Rebecca Taylor, a 26-year-old pregnant inmate who hijacked a transport SUV in Albuquerque on Wednesday. Taylor escaped custody while correctional officers were briefly away from the vehicle at a Whataburger restaurant. She climbed from the rear passenger area into the driver's seat and drove the utility vehicle away without restraint.

Authorities have confirmed that Taylor was being transported from a local detention center back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants. The escape occurred immediately after she had completed a scheduled prenatal appointment. The Department of Corrections initiated a comprehensive manhunt across the Albuquerque metropolitan area as soon as officers noticed the prisoner was missing from the rear of the SUV.

Also read Pregnant inmate Rebecca Taylor escapes during Whataburger stop in Albuquerque, multi-agency search underway

Police located the abandoned transport vehicle approximately three miles from the Whataburger location roughly one hour after the incident began. The SUV was found completely empty with no sign of Taylor inside. Investigators on the scene recovered Taylor's orange prison jumpsuit and a department-issued transport cellphone that she had deliberately left behind at the abandonment site.

The discovery of these personal items suggested a calculated attempt by Taylor to evade immediate identification and prevent digital tracking. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the search area has expanded significantly following the recovery of the SUV. The missing items indicate a deliberate effort by Taylor to complicate the identification process for patrol officers and detectives currently scouring the region.

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Department of Corrections spokesperson Brittany Roembach clarified that Taylor was not restrained during the drive due to her pregnancy. This security protocol allowed Taylor to move freely from the back seats to the front cabin while an officer was standing near the vehicle. The escape exploited a brief window of opportunity when the correctional team stopped to purchase food, leaving the pregnant inmate unsupervised for a short period.

Authorities have issued urgent warnings to the public regarding Rebecca Taylor's whereabouts. Officials explicitly advised citizens not to attempt to approach or detain the inmate under any circumstances. The agency highlighted that Taylor has established ties to both the Albuquerque metropolitan area and the state of Texas. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and call 911 immediately if they suspect they have seen her.

Department officials noted that Taylor is originally from the Cleveland, Texas area and also has connections to Houston. These geographic links suggest potential escape routes or safe houses outside the immediate Albuquerque vicinity. The search remains active, with officials committed to apprehending the inmate and resolving the serious security breach at the facility.

Rebecca Taylor is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of vehicle theft. The convictions stemmed from a series of offenses that occurred in 2024, marking a recent and significant criminal history. The nature of her previous convictions involved the unlawful taking of motor vehicles, which may raise concerns about her potential use of stolen cars to aid in her flight.

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Authorities are treating her status as a high-priority missing person due to the combination of her criminal background and current physical condition. The investigation includes reviewing surveillance footage from the Whataburger location and surrounding streets to track her movements after abandoning the transport vehicle. Detectives are also analyzing the recovery site for additional clues that might indicate her destination or mode of further transport.

The New Mexico Corrections Department continues to work closely with federal and state agencies to locate her. The urgency of the situation was heightened by the fact that Taylor was alone and potentially in distress due to her condition. The department maintained a firm stance on public safety, ensuring that citizens understand they should only observe and report rather than intervene directly in any potential encounter.