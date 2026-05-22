Rebecca Ferguson's Continued Success in 2026

British actress Rebecca Ferguson is having a big year in 2026 with several noteworthy releases. After her successful roles in films such as Mercy and The Magic Faraway Tree, she has another sci-fi project lined up for later in the year and will return to favourite franchises this December and July. Ferguson has been praised for her talent and versatile acting abilities.

Rebecca Ferguson , known for her roles in films such as Fifty Shades Freed and My Spy, is quietly having a successful year in 2026. She recently starred in Mercy alongside Chris Pratt, a sci-fi movie that flopped at the box office but gained popularity through streaming.

Ferguson also had a successful release with her fantasy movie The Magic Faraway Tree, which debuted at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, Ferguson has another big sci-fi project scheduled for release later in the year.

Furthermore, she will return as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Three this December. In another upcoming project, Ferguson will reprise her role as Juliette Nichols in the third season of Silo, an Apple TV sci-fi series. The season is set to premiere on July 3, and Ferguson's character will take over as Mayor





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