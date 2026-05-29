Rebecca Ferguson's Busy 2026: Movies, TV Shows, and More

Rebecca Ferguson, a popular actress, has been quite busy in 2026 with her roles in high-profile movies and TV shows. She started her year in movies with the Amazon-backed sci-fi thriller, Mercy, which was a box office failure but gained popularity on Prime Video. Ferguson then starred in The Magic Faraway Tree, which received critical acclaim. She will also be seen in the third season of Apple TV’s sci-fi show, Silo, and Dune: Part Three. However, she also starred in The Girl on the Train, which was a psychological thriller released in 2016 and is now available on MGM+. The film received poor scores but was a box office success.

Few stars are as busy in 2026 starring in high-profile movies and TV shows as Rebecca Ferguson . Ferguson began her year in movies by teaming up with Chris Pratt for the Amazon-backed sci-fi thriller, Mercy, which debuted in theaters at the start of January.

After failing to earn back its $60 million budget at the box office, Mercy has become one of the most popular movies of the year on Prime Video. Ferguson quickly turned things around by starring in one of the first perfect movies of the year, The Magic Faraway Tree, which opened with a perfect 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ferguson will soon return to her role as Juliette Nichols in the third season of Apple TV’s sci-fi show, Silo, and she’ll reprise her role as Lady Jessica later this year in Dune: Part Three. When any actor has been starring in big projects as long as Rebecca Ferguson, it’s only natural that some will be lost to time more than others.

Back in 2016, Ferguson was part of a star-studded ensemble consisting of Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux for the psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train, which is currently only streaming on MGM+. Netflix recently announced that the film will join its streaming library at the start of next week, on Monday, June 1, and it’s certain to become one of the biggest sleeper hits of the month.

The Girl on the Train earned poor scores of 49% from critics and 44% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but it grossed $173 million at the box office against a $45 million budget





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Rebecca Ferguson Movies TV Shows Sci-Fi Psychological Thriller Box Office Success Critically Acclaimed

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