Rebecca Barker Reveals Struggle With Sex Addiction and HRT Fears

This Morning presenter Rebecca Barker discusses her battle with sex addiction, past relationships, and fears that hormone therapy could trigger a relapse.

Television personality Rebecca Barker has publicly disclosed her ongoing struggle with compulsive sexual behavior, revealing that the prospect of starting hormone replacement therapy for perimenopausal symptoms terrifies her due to the risk of triggering a severe relapse.

Barker Details History of Compulsive Behavior

The forty-five-year-old broadcaster explains that while she remains deeply attracted to her current husband Jean-Marc, her intense desire is complicated by a history of treating sex as a coping mechanism rather than an expression of intimacy. She recalls a period in her previous relationship where she pressured her partner Mark to engage in sexual activity five times daily, driven by an uncontrollable urge that affected every aspect of her perception.

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Barker describes how this addiction distorted her reality, causing her to feel lustful towards inanimate objects such as vases or freshly baked bread. The compulsion became so overwhelming that she was forced to move in with her mother for the final months of that relationship to remove herself from the possibility of having sex and regain control over her life.

Impact of Depression and Medication on Libido

Reflecting on the origins of her condition, Barker identifies a significant turning point in early 2014 when she began living with Mark in a static caravan near his parents' farm in France. This change in circumstances, combined with long-term depression and psychiatric medication, acted as a catalyst for her addictive behaviors.

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She notes that she had previously used sex as a primary method to lift her mood during depressive episodes. When placed in close proximity to Mark without adequate emotional connection, the sexual act became the only avenue through which she could seek relief from tension and distraction, creating a cycle of temporary satisfaction followed by feelings of rejection.

Current Relationship Dynamics and Fear of Relapse

Now married to Jean-Marc, who is seventeen years her senior and described as laid-back with a healthy sex drive, Barker faces a different set of challenges. Unlike her previous partner, Jean-Marc is unfazed by her affection, yet this does not eliminate her anxiety about tipping back into addiction. She emphasizes that unlike substance abuse, avoiding all intimacy is not a viable solution for recovery.

Barker highlights the difficulty of distinguishing between healthy desire and compulsive need from the inside. She worries that if she experiences common perimenopausal symptoms like brain fog or night sweats, the prescribed hormone therapy might reignite the uncontrollable urges associated with her past struggles.

Personal History and Family Background

Barker's journey began early, having lost her virginity at fifteen in North Yorkshire to the father of her two eldest children. Their relationship lasted until she left him at twenty-four to raise their three young children with her mother in central France. It was there she met Mark, leading to the birth of a third daughter who is now fifteen years old.

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Despite engaging in a long-term engagement with Mark, the couple lived separately for many years before attempting to cohabit. Barker's candid account provides insight into the complex interplay between mental health, hormonal changes, and sexual behavior, offering a rare perspective on managing recovery while navigating midlife transitions.