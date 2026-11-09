Reaves scores 43 in Doncic's absence to lead Lakers past Pistons

Austin Reaves did his best Luka Doncic impression with the MVP candidate resting vs. the Pistons on Sunday, scoring 43 points in the 121-116 win.

impersonation, Reaves made sure to fully embody his teammate on a 3-pointer he hoisted up in the third quarter Sunday.

"Honestly, when I stepped back and shot it, I was like, 'This is some bulls--- Luka would shoot,'" Reaves said. The shot ricocheted off the glass and through the hoop and was one of many that fell for him -- he shot 14-of-27 from the field and 11-for-11 from the foul line -- as L.A. extended its winning streak to five despite "I didn't try to bank it in," Reaves said, explaining why he shrugged his shoulders in disbelief afterward.

Also read Austin Reaves steps up in Luka Doncic's absence to lead Lakers over Pistons

"It went in, so it looks the same in the stat sheet. " And the Lakers looked like the same confident group they've been to start the season, despite playing without Doncic, the NBA's No. 1 scorer , against a Pistons team ranked No. 1 in defense. , who scored 17 points off the bench.

"You got to fill the shoes and be ready to impact winning. And I felt like we did that tonight, and AR picked those shoes up and he wore them.

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" It was the second game that Doncic has missed this season -- both because of back tightness and in a back-to-back scenario . The Lakers are 2-0 without him.

"I thought AR's decision-making, his aggression, his ability to just consistently touch the paint and get downhill was fantastic tonight," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Reaves. Protest erupts at Boyle Heights hospital after ICE transports patient, blocks ambulance entrance Detroit chipped away, outscoring L.A. by eight from the 2:30 mark of the third until the 9:14 mark of the fourth with Reaves resting on the bench to draw within one, down 90-89.

Redick explained why he didn't sub Reaves, who had already played 28 of 33 minutes when he exited, back in the game quicker.

"You got to allow the players to play through it," Redick said. "And the same thing with the star players, you got to allow them to get their rest. And if you start just overreacting in-game and saying, 'I got to get this guy back in, I got to get this guy back in,' it's just chaos. And we're trying to create consistency for our players.

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" Redick downplayed any concern he has about Doncic's back being a lingering injury, so L.A. 's starting backcourt will likely be together again in Atlanta. But for a night at least, the Lakers had another 40-point scorer leading the way.

"I mean, Luka game, Austin game: Lakers win," Kessler said. "I don't know if it really feels different. They're both incredible players to play alongside, and they hit some really, really tough shots.

" Not that Reaves is looking to take credit for his. When asked about his banked-in 3 in the third and another make he had in the first quarter when he shot the ball over the corner of the backboard as he was falling out of bounds along the baseline, he had a humble response.91 Fwy closure causes major delays for drivers going from OC to IE