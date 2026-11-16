Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for a fifth season on Hulu and Disney+ following record-breaking viewership and double-digit growth. The decision precedes the Season 4 premiere on November 24, 2026.

Kerry Washington and her production team secured a fifth season of the acclaimed legal drama Reasonable Doubt, a decision driven by unprecedented viewership success. The network Hulu and its parent company Disney+ announced the renewal ahead of the Season 4 finale, which is scheduled to arrive on November 24, 2026. This strategic move ensures the show continues its trajectory as the most-watched installment in its series history.

Record Breaking Viewership Metrics

The renewal follows a period of significant growth for the series, which has recorded double-digit percentage viewership gains across each of its previous seasons. Data from the first day of viewing indicates that the latest episode attracted more than 40% additional global views compared to the Season 4 premiere. This surge demonstrates a rapidly expanding audience base that is eager for more content from the franchise.

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The platform metrics underscore the show's massive appeal, with the series having accumulated more than 150 million hours of global viewing across Hulu and Disney+ since its debut. These numbers place the legal drama among the top performing scripted series on both streaming services, justifying the investment in an additional season. The consistent upward trend in engagement suggests that the narrative strategy is resonating deeply with international audiences.

Core Cast and Production Leadership

Kerry Washington headlines the series as Corinealdi, a successful Los Angeles defense attorney who navigates complex legal cases while managing challenges in her personal life. The character is further fleshed out by TJ Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode, who portray Jax's children, adding layers to the family dynamics central to the plot. Supporting roles are filled by McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel Kim, and Angela Grovey as Krystal Walters.

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Behind the camera, the creative vision is shaped by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone, who executive produce the show through their company, Simpson Street. Mohamed serves as the creator and executive producer, bringing a distinct approach to legal storytelling. Larry Wilmore also contributes as an executive producer, ensuring the production maintains its high standards for character-driven narratives and cinematic quality.

Expanded Cast for Season Four

The upcoming fourth season introduces several high-profile additions to the ensemble, including Meagan Good as district attorney Regina Harris. Brandee Evans returns as Monica, continuing her role within the show's intricate web of professional and personal relationships. These casting choices aim to deepen the conflict between the defense attorney and the prosecution, raising the stakes for the legal battles ahead.

The series premiered on September 27, 2022, as the first scripted series from Onyx Collective, marking a significant milestone for the production company. Since its debut, the show has evolved from a new entry into a staple of the streaming landscape. The addition of new characters in Season 4 signals a broadening of the narrative scope, allowing for more diverse legal cases and interpersonal dramas.

Future Outlook and Release Schedule

The decision to renew for a fifth season ensures that Reasonable Doubt will remain a central pillar of Hulu's programming lineup for the foreseeable future. With the Season 4 finale set for November 24, 2026, fans will have a clear timeline for when the current storyline concludes and when new episodes might begin production. The strong performance metrics suggest that the network is confident in the show's ability to retain and grow its audience.

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This renewal highlights the continued dominance of scripted legal dramas in the streaming era, where detailed character arcs and high-stakes courtroom procedures attract dedicated viewership. The collaboration between Washington, Mohamed, and Wilmore has established a unique voice in the genre, one that balances legal technicalities with human emotion. As the series moves toward its fifth season, the anticipation remains high for how the expanded cast will influence the ongoing narrative.