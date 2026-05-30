Reality TV Star Matt's Family Uncertain After River Incident Amid Online Criticism

Bear brother of missing Deadliest Catch alum Matt addresses rumors and negative online comments as search for Matt continues after 911 call reports man swept away in Washington's Okanogan River. Family maintains they supported Matt who had distanced himself. Also wrestling referee killed in bear attack and NHL star's cause of death confirmed.

First off I'm not just making a video on rumors. It's a very very very very small chance it's not him. It's like 99 percent him Bear 38 said of the family's fear for Matt 43 in a Friday May 29 video.

I document my life and I document it as I hear stuff. So when stuff that bothers me or something happens to me I make a video about it. Bear added that he was taken aback by the negative and nasty comments left on his and Matt's social media accounts amid the ongoing situation with police searching for an unidentified man who was swept away by a local river.

There has been no official confirmation that the unidentified man is Matt. The Okanogan County Sheriff Office in Washington announced in a press release that someone called 911 on Wednesday May 27 with the report of a man sitting in the shallow waters of the Okanogan River. The caller claimed to see the man lying face down in the river and being swept away by the current. Emergency responders searched the area but have yet to find a body.

Bear expressed frustration at the online negativity stating It's just insane to think people would leave nasty comments on stuff like that. I wonder where the kindness has gone in the world and why people knock people down instead of trying to help them. People's words hurt people. They do.

It hurts people. It can hurt people just with the little comments you leave. Luckily not me it doesn't bother me because I know you're wrong. But there's other people it does hurt and it does affect them.

Bear advised his followers to be more careful with what they post online before giving an update on Matt. More on the subject of Matt though it's a little bit more than rumors he said. I've talked to quite a bit of people and stuff I've heard from locals and eyewitnesses and the coroner and things like that.

At this time the body has not been recovered and all eyewitnesses have said that the description fits Matt's description to a T. So there's a really good chance it is him. Bear explained that the search for Matt has been briefly called off due to a really bad storm that is going on in Washington where Matt resides.

In addition to addressing the toxic social media comments Bear slammed the speculation that the family shunned Matt. The family didn't turn their back on Matt. We spent a lot of trouble stuff hassle and money trying to help Matt he said. Everybody cared about him.

Everyone was on his side. Bear claimed that Matt was the one who distanced himself from the family with some members not associating with him at all. Bear for his part shared that he kept in touch with his brother. I did speak with him.

But y'all being hateful and stuff like that in the comments is plain and simply not cool. Especially in light of everything going on. It's not cool. The family is not sure what to believe right now.

They are not sure where Matt is but they are hoping that he is OK and that the information is wrong. They are all in contact and speaking to police and waiting to hear. They have had their issues and Gabe has been the person most in contact with him. Matt was a former cast member on the reality TV series Deadliest Catch which aired from 2014 to 2022.

Matt quietly exited the reality show in 2019. In a separate incident professional wrestling referee Katsumi Sasazaki 60 has been killed in a bear attack in Japan. Sasazaki went missing while working at Semi Onsen a hot spring resort in Kitakami Iwate Japan on Thursday October 16 according to The Asahi Shimbun. The resort's manager noticed Sasazaki was missing around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile TMZ reported that the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call on Wednesday regarding a man sitting in the shallow waters of the Okanogan River in Washington. The caller claimed to see the man lying face down in the river and being swept away by the current. Emergency responders searched the area but have yet to find a body. In other news NHL star Claude Lemieux's official cause of death has been confirmed





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Deadliest Catch Matt Bear Okanogan River Missing Person Social Media Online Harassment Katsumi Sasazaki Bear Attack Claude Lemieux

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