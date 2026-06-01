Reality TV Star Matt Brown's Body Recovered from Washington River After Extended Search

The Okanogan County Coroner's Office has identified the body of Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown, who was found in the Okanogan River near Oroville, Washington. After initial recovery attempts failed due to swift currents, a group of private citizens located the body on May 30. The cause of death pending autopsy.

The Okanogan County Coroner 's Office has officially identified a deceased adult male found in the Okanogan River near Oroville , Washington. According to a press release dated Monday, June 1, the Coroner 's Office was first notified by the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office on May 27 regarding a person observed floating face down in the river.

Initial recovery attempts were hindered by dangerous, fast-moving river conditions, prompting an extended search operation. The renewed efforts culminated on Saturday, May 30, when a group of private citizens conducting their own search discovered the body downstream from the original site. Working with the Sheriff's Office, the body was recovered and later positively identified as Matthew J. Brown, 43, of Oroville, with identification confirmed by a family member present at the scene.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to determine the official cause of death. Noah Brown, the brother of the deceased and a fellow cast member from the reality series Alaskan Bush People, provided additional details in an exclusive interview. He confirmed he was present during the recovery and personally identified his brother. He explained that the civilian search team moved the body from the river to the shore before authorities arrived.

The family is now awaiting the coroner's report to decide on next steps. The search for Matt Brown had been suspended after several days of difficult conditions, with Sheriff Jodie Barcus confirming the recovery in an updated Facebook post. The incident has drawn significant attention due to Brown's public profile from the television show





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Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People Okanogan River Oroville Coroner Recovery Death

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