Reality TV Fans Blamed for Shows' Decline

Fans of reality TV shows like Survivor and Top Chef are being blamed for the decline of the genre, with producers relying too heavily on audience participation and sacrificing the integrity of their shows.

are crucial pieces of my television rotation. In a reality TV landscape in which “consistency” is rarely attained, they’re among the most reliable and prolific shows going.have a combined 73 seasons and counting, but if I had my way, they’d produce four or five cycles per year, because weekly routine hinges on televised jaunts to Fiji and wherever Kristen Kish and company have taken the cheftestants.

They’re my comfort. We all need comfort.

'Survivor 50' Winner Aubry Bracco on Her Triumphant Finish, Those Kalshi Spoilers and Social Media Toxicity: "Call Me Whatever You Want", another of my comfort viewing favorites, which has broken itself over and over and over and a husband-wife duo was gimmicky, but not inherently bad. Presumably, the producers dreamt of climactic episodes in which the twins or the husband and wife were head-to-head for elimination or victory, raising the stakes.

Instead, all four proved to be only so-so reality TV chefs and the judges never had to make a single Sophie’s choice between any of them. Reasonable idea. Weak execution. Worse than that, Jennifer exposed a major structural flaw.

Early on, she aggravated an existing shoulder injury, causing her to miss multiple quickfires, with no consequences, something that had never happened before. The producers had to scramble and throw out a rule that if she missed one more quickfire, she’d have to be eliminated, offering her a choice to leave and come back in a future season. She refused, stuck around for a while and only dropped out when her issues worsened.

She never should have been given the choice. Jennifer grimacing through a string of average performances made for bad television, stuck the show with an oral commitment to bring back a contestant who made it through half a season of mediocrity, required a previously eliminated player to be returned to the game in confusing fashion, AND screwed up an entire season of the show’s ancillaryis the one I’m most convinced is fixable. Easily.

As bad as the “Let’s have the fans vote on one challenge for no reason” episode was, the following installment, built around visiting Asheville and learning about the role restaurants and chefs have played in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, was excellent. If the producers find a way to add a competitive component to the quickfire challenges, instead of just cash awards, I thinkwas presented as a gift to the fans.

They brought back 24 favorite players and did a variety of fan polls on topics both big and small, ranging from the availability of idols and advantages to whether or not there would be a live finale. I’m a fan , so I voted a few times. In nearly every case, my votes went counter to the fan majority. So clearly, the problem is me.

, determined based on a mixture of competitive strength, social aptitude and strategy emanating from the players themselves. Give me one or two hidden immunity idols per season, just to add some uncertainty, and I’m happy. Goodwas non-stop nonsense. There were idols everywhere and advantages practically falling out of trees.

There were stupid celebrity tie-ins to the different advantages, and Zac Brown and Mr. Beast even made appearances within the show. That the winner ended up being somebody who essentially withstood the nonsense — she got a “Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol” and nearly was sent home because of it — was a tribute to her game in a season that could have been subtitled “Expect the Unexpected. ”refers to, well, the one who survives, the contestant.

That’s who we identify with and what we root for. The same is true of. We are the voyeur and the show is about the constant observation and manipulation and not, truly, about the people being observed. A third option would be, where the title refers to the game itself — not the players or the producers, but the journey upon which we’ve all embarked.

By that standard,. The producers actively worked to upset merit-based performance on the grounds that fans find merit-based performance boring. The contestants couldn’t get comfortable, the game couldn’t find momentum. The level of chaos was so thorough that when Probst came out during the live finale and accidentally spoiled the crucial fire-making challenge that determined the final three, I wasn’t sure if he had screwed up or if the producers had pulled one last celebrity-sponsored shake-up.

The Kevin Sorbo Make Fire Live on CBS Twist or something. It was not that. Probst just messed up. They’re never getting rid of the over-saturation of idols and advantages and twists.

I’m not sure what “new era”players would even do if they found themselves in Fiji and spent days looking for hidden tchotchkes and found nothing. Would they even know what to do with themselves? The producers fear they would not. And there’s nothing that can be done with or about Probst unless he decides he’s ready to move on to the next phase of his career.

He has been a paragon of reality hosting excellence for 26 years. But Probst has made a gradual transition from hosting the show to shaping the show in his idealized image to, this season, inserting himself into the show and making it all about him. It wasn’t just the challenge he literally participated in. His commentary during challenges has gone from nonexistent to essential to overbearing.

His role at tribal council has gone from observer to Phil Donahue-style orchestration to, this season, frequently making arguments on behalf of players. is never leaving Fiji. The financial and production incentives are too great. It doesn’t matter that the settings and challenges all look the same now. It is what it is.

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