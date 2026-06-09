Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Sue Former Attorney for Legal Malpractice Following Fraud Conviction and Pardon

Todd and Julie Chrisley have filed a lawsuit against their former lawyer, alleging that his incompetence and conflicts of interest led to their conviction in a fraud case. The suit claims the attorney exploited his position for personal gain and failed to provide a meaningful defense, resulting in catastrophic financial and reputational harm. The couple later received a presidential pardon.

On Tuesday, June 9, Todd and Julie Chrisley , the reality stars from the television show Chrisley Knows Best, filed a lawsuit alleging legal malpractice against their former attorney, Anulewicz, and his firm.

The lawsuit claims that the attorney's incompetence and conflicts of interest contributed significantly to their conviction and subsequent imprisonment in a high-profile fraud case. According to the Chrisleys, the firm allowed Anulewicz to lead their defense because of the financial and publicity benefits associated with representing them, despite knowing or having reason to know that he lacked meaningful criminal defense experience.

The suit further alleges that the attorney exploited his position by steering the couple into a $75,000 investment in his brother-in-law's startup food truck business, a clear breach of his fiduciary duty. The Chrisleys were convicted on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy after a trial that began in May 2022. They maintain that these convictions would not have occurred had their legal team provided competent representation.

The lawsuit states that the result of their lawyers' conduct was a catastrophic, unforced error that sent two people to federal prison for crimes they would never have been convicted of otherwise. The consequences, they argue, have been devastating: they lost their television show and endorsement deals, costing over $25 million in income, and their reputations were destroyed.

Additionally, they have spent millions on appeals and post-conviction proceedings in an effort to undo the harm that a single timely motion by a competent attorney could have prevented. In a significant turn of events, President Donald Trump granted full pardons to Todd and Julie Chrisley last month, following their prison sentences. The presidential pardons, obtained by Us Weekly, absolve the couple of the federal crimes for which they were convicted.

This development adds complexity to the ongoing legal malpractice suit, as the Chrisleys now seek to hold their former counsel accountable for the damages they sustained, including the loss of liberty and financial ruin. The attorney named in the lawsuit, through his representative, has indicated that he cannot comment on the suit at this time because his clients have not yet been served, but he also stated that the matter will be vigorously defended.

The case underscores the critical importance of competent legal representation in criminal proceedings and the potentially dire consequences when that duty is breached





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Chrisley Legal Malpractice Fraud Conviction Presidential Pardon Attorney Misconduct

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