Reality Star Spencer Pratt Claims Leo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx Endorsed His LA Mayor Run, Despite Denials

Spencer Pratt alleges A-list endorsements from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx in his Los Angeles mayoral campaign, though representatives deny. The reality star gains traction with tough-on-crime policies and Trumpian appeal.

Reality TV villain Spencer Pratt has injected a fresh dose of Hollywood drama into the Los Angeles mayoral race by claiming that Oscar-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx have privately endorsed his candidacy.

In an interview with US Weekly, Pratt, 42, said both stars approached him and expressed a desire for safer streets.

"I don't name-drop, but I had two of my favorite people ever support me. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx both said, 'Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again,'" Pratt recounted. He added that if their representatives deny the endorsements, he has multiple witnesses to the encounters.

However, The Daily Mail has learned that DiCaprio has not publicly or privately endorsed any candidate, and representatives for both actors have been contacted for comment. Pratt's claims come as he emerges as a surprisingly strong contender in the nonpartisan primary scheduled for June 2, challenging incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman. Recent polls suggest that none of the candidates may secure an outright majority, forcing a runoff on November 3.

Pratt, best known for his role on the MTV reality series The Hills, has built his campaign on a platform of eradicating open-air drug markets and homelessness. He has vowed to impose a three-week grace period for criminals, drug users, and homeless individuals to voluntarily leave the city before enforcement actions begin.

His tough stance has drawn comparisons to former President Donald Trump, with Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon calling Pratt "probably the most Trumpian candidate we've ever seen in terms of house style.

" Pratt has also garnered public support from celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Joe Rogan, Kristin Cavallari, and Meghan McCain. Despite his growing popularity, Pratt insists he is not affiliated with any political party.

"Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe," he posted on social media. "There's no R next to my name, there's no D next to my name. I'm not part of a political party because I hate politicians. I'm just Spencer, husband to Heidi, father to Ryker and Gunner, and I'm a pissed off Angeleno who loves my city and is fed up with what corrupt politicians have done to her.

" Yet, just two days earlier, he told CNN that he registered as a Republican in 2020 because of the party's support for gun rights. Pratt's campaign ads, which feature the exterior of his house that burned down and footage of open-air drug markets in downtown LA, have gone viral. President Trump has also expressed a desire to see Pratt do well, and there is speculation that Trump may officially endorse him.

Pratt's allegations of endorsements from DiCaprio and Foxx, both known Democrats, add a layer of intrigue. DiCaprio was a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, while Foxx has historically backed Democratic candidates. If true, these endorsements would signal a significant shift in Hollywood's political leanings.

However, given the denials, it remains to be seen whether Pratt's claims will bolster his campaign or backfire. As the primary approaches, Pratt continues to tap into voter frustration with crime and homelessness, positioning himself as an outsider willing to take bold action. His unconventional style and celebrity connections keep him in the headlines, but whether he can translate that into votes remains uncertain





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