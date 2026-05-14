Reality Star Joey Essex Forced to Reduce Mansion Price by £250,000

Reality star Joey Essex has been forced to knock £250,000 from the asking price of his mansion as it has failed to sell. The Towie star put the huge pad for sale as he left Britain and moved to Dubai.

Reality star Joey Essex has been forced to knock £250,000 from the asking price of his mansion as it has failed to sell. The Towie star put the huge pad for sale as he left Britain and moved to Dubai .

The mansion in Chigwell, Essex, comes with a pool, four bedrooms, a beach house, hot tub - and a large garage. The 35-year-old previously rented the home out for £13,000 a month but put it up for sale earlier this year. Originally it was up for offers between £2,750,000 to £3million. But it has recently been reduced on Rightmove to £2.5million.

Joey is still set to make a tidy profit on the property after buying it for £1.4 million in 2015. One source said: 'Everybody is being impacted by the volatile property market at the moment.

'So Joey Essex has had to reduce the price as well. The mansion in Chigwell, Essex, comes with a pool, four bedrooms and a beach house, hot tub, along with a large garage The TOWIE star, 35, previously rented out the house for a massive £13,000 a month Joey's home features an extravagant 'Posh Room', a lavish beach house and bar, a hot tub, and a basketball court Joey's four0bedroom bachelor pad is equipped with an impressive kitchen diner which has bi-folding doors leading out to a pool in the back garden Joey's living room, as featured on ITV's This Morning 'He should still make a fortune from it though after buying it in 2015 for nearly £1.5million.

'So he's done a good deal in the end. I imagine he probably just wants to get rid of it now.

' The home also has a lavish 'posh room', a beach house and a bar, as well as a basketball court. The property description says: 'Located in the sought-after area of Chigwell, this impressive property represents the epitome of modern luxury living.

'Set behind secure gates, this exquisite five-bedroom residence offers a wealth of elegant features that are sure to captivate. 'Step inside to discover a harmonious blend of elegant charm and contemporary sophistication. 'The ground floor boasts a well-appointed layout, comprising two inviting reception rooms, a chic kitchen diner, and two downstairs WC's. 'The bright and airy living room offers access to the meticulously landscaped garden, creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

'The stylish kitchen is a culinary delight, featuring sleek modern cabinetry, integrated appliances, and an elegant island. 'Bi-fold doors open up to reveal a picturesque view of the garden, flooding the space with natural light.





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Reality Star Joey Essex Mansion Dubai Property Market Price Reduction Chigwell Essex Pool Four Bedrooms Beach House Hot Tub Garage Posh Room Beach House And Bar Basketball Court

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