Reality Show MAFS UK Under Fire for Alleged Unsafe Environment and Sexual Misconduct Claims

After a contestant claimed that Brad Skelly, the groom of Shona Manderson, committed a non-consensual sex act during filming, and another woman alleged she was raped by her partner from the reality show, the reality show's producer has commissioned an external review into contributor welfare.

A second female contestant on Married at First Sight UK has raised concerns about Brad Skelly , the groom of Shona Manderson , during filming, after Ms Manderson alleged he committed a non-consensual sex act against her.

Laura Vaughan, a bride on the 2023 series, said she went to the welfare team because of Skelly's 'uncomfortable' and 'challenging' conduct. Shona Manderson also shared her account of sexual misconduct by Skelly in a documentary, and two other women alleged they were raped by their partners. Laura Vaughan called for deeper conversations around attitudes towards women, attitudes towards sex, emotional control, and misogyny, particularly in shows that involve intimate living with strangers.

Channel 4 has pulled all ten series of MAFS UK from its streaming service and commissioned an external review into contributor welfare after being aware of the allegations in the documentary





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Married At First Sight Shona Manderson Brad Skelly Contestant Reality Television Unsafe Environment Sexual Misconduct Channel 4 Welfare Team Intimate Living With Strangers Reality TV Production

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