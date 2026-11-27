Six days and counting. From Thanksgiving day to Tuesday, that’s the window to sign free agents or make trades in Major League Baseball.

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Six days and counting. From Thanksgiving day to Tuesday, that’s the window to sign free agents or make trades in Major League Baseball.

That isn’t usual, of course. Baseball’s hot stove season usually runs all the way to spring training. But this offseason will likely face a work stoppage on Dec. 2 — if MLB and the players’ association cannot reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.and the rest of the league’s 29 teams is clear. If you want a deal done, then get it done.last weekend might loosen the free-agent market since he was the No. 1 player.

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And it has — just not for Texas. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Since the Mets and Skubal agreed on a nine-year deal worth $450 million on Sunday, ESPN has reported or tracked 17 different free-agent agreements. The list of players includes outfielders like Luis Robert Jr., pitchers like David Peterson and JoJo Romero and infielders like Paul Goldschmidt.