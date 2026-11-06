Reality Partners With Merkl To Track Dividends For Tokenized Stocks

Reality integrates with Merkl to preserve dividend rights for rToken holders deploying assets in DeFi protocols, solving ownership tracking issues across smart contracts.

Reality has announced a strategic integration with Merkl to resolve complex ownership tracking challenges associated with tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds within decentralized finance. This partnership allows holders of Reality's rTokens to continue receiving dividend distributions even when their assets are deployed in smart contracts rather than held in personal wallets. The move addresses a critical infrastructure gap where tokenized stocks lose their direct link to economic benefits during DeFi interactions.

Mechanism For Ownership Verification

The core mechanism relies on Merkl's reward forwarder technology, which traces token positions through multiple layers of supported smart contracts to identify underlying individual users. When tokenized equities are deposited into lending markets, liquidity pools, or staking contracts, the smart contract technically appears as the onchain owner, obscuring the true beneficiary. Merkl's system navigates these protocol-specific fees and layered structures to assign distributions according to specific eligibility rules and allocation parameters defined by the issuer.

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This technical solution ensures that the separation between the market price of the tokenized asset and its cash dividend distributions remains intact. Reality continues to manage the issuance of rTokens and oversee dividend entitlements, while Merkl provides the necessary infrastructure to verify holder identities across compatible DeFi protocols. Eligible net cash dividends are generally settled in USDT, but the receipt of these payments remains dependent on the specific contract support and payment rules established within the integrated ecosystem.

Stakeholder Perspectives And Market Position

Gracy Chen, the Chief Executive Officer of Bitget, emphasized the necessity of this development by stating that tokenized equities should provide utility beyond simple trading activities. She noted that allowing users to earn dividends while putting rTokens to work in decentralized finance makes these digital assets significantly more practical for everyday financial use. This collaboration directly supports the expansion of rTokens within the Bitget Universal Exchange ecosystem, which bridges cryptocurrency trading with access to traditional financial instruments.

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The financial metrics surrounding this ecosystem highlight rapid adoption trends among users engaging with both digital currencies and tokenized stocks. According to a DeFiLlama report cited by the companies, rToken trading generated one point one six billion dollars in cumulative volume during the months of June and July. Furthermore, the number of users trading both cryptocurrencies and rTokens increased by twenty-three point fifty-four percent month over month in July two thousand twenty-six, indicating strong momentum in this niche market segment.

Scope And Future Implications

The integration is designed specifically to extend trading activity into decentralized finance by allowing eligible rToken holders to retain dividend entitlements while utilizing supported applications. Users and developers can verify whether individual smart contracts are supported through the Forwarder Scan tool available in Merkl Studio. However, the scope of this arrangement is limited to the specific smart contracts integrated with Merkl's forwarding system and does not establish universal dividend support across all existing decentralized finance protocols.

While the primary focus remains on solving the dividend distribution problem for tokenized assets, the broader market context shows simultaneous advancements in related blockchain sectors. For instance, NEAR Mobile recently achieved the number one ranking in finance app charts across thirty-eight countries, demonstrating increased momentum for the NEAR ecosystem. Additionally, plans are underway for IPX to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS stores, expanding digital currency utility into physical retail environments.

Despite these concurrent developments in mobile finance and retail payments, the Reality and Merkl partnership specifically targets the structural integrity of tokenized equities in DeFi. By ensuring that economic benefits are preserved through complex smart contract interactions, the companies aim to make tokenized stocks a viable component of broader decentralized financial strategies. This advancement represents a significant step toward integrating traditional financial instruments with the composability and efficiency of decentralized protocols.