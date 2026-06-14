Reality Check: Whitney Thompson Criticizes Netflix ANTM Docuseries While Tyra Banks Faces Defamation Lawsuit

Whitney Thompson, the first winner of America's Next Top Model, expressed disappointment in the Netflix documentary series Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model. In a separate development, Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, alleging heavy editing of her interviews. Former contestant Tiffany Richardson also reacted, asserting that Banks is not genuinely sorry for past controversial moments. The streaming platform has yet to comment.

Whitney Thompson , the inaugural winner of the beloved reality competition series America's Next Top Model , recently shared her critical perspective on Netflix's new documentary series dedicated to the show.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, February, Thompson, now 38, openly voiced her disappointment after watching Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, even questioning the documentary's title.

"So I just finished watching Reality Check, which I don't think is a great name, on Netflix, and I have to say I'm a little disappointed," she told her followers. Her comments arrive on the heels of significant legal turmoil concerning the docuseries. One day prior to Thompson's remarks, Tyra Banks, the creator and original host of ANTM, had filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

Court documents obtained by media outlets indicate that Banks accused the streaming giant of misrepresenting her participation and heavily editing her on-camera interviews to distort her message. According to the filing, Banks agreed to take part in the documentary believing it would offer a candid conversation about the show's legacy, encompassing both its achievements and its flaws.

The lawsuit states that Banks entered the interview without setting restrictions on topics and spent over three hours addressing questions about the show's groundbreaking impact while also taking accountability for certain decisions she would handle differently today. Despite requests for comment, Netflix had not responded at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, former contestant Tiffany Richardson, who was involved in one of the show's most infamous confrontations with Banks, also broke her silence. Richardson clearly stated that she does not believe Banks is genuinely remorseful.

"I have made respect for Tyra Banks," she sarcastically declared in an online video, adding, "She is not sorry. She is not apologizing to you. That bitch is not effing sorry. She will not bend the knee.

And I respect that.

" Richardson further argued that the judges, including Banks, should not be expected to apologize now, given their financial security and the passing of time. "We want her to lie, lie and say how bad she feels? Everyone's coming to me and they're like, 'None of the judges are sorry.

' Why should they be? They're all loaded. Why should they give a flying f***, you know? If they didn't give a f*** at the time, they certainly ain't gonna give a f*** now," she said, concluding with laughter.

The documentary's release has thus sparked a complex dialogue about legacy, accountability, and editorial ethics, with key figures from the show's history offering sharply divergent views on its portrayal





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