After 'Grand Theft Auto VI' and James Bond took over social media this week, Bill Maher has added his two cents to the discourse.

David Fincher Defends Use Of AI Amid ‘Cliff Booth’ Criticism: “Well, It Exists. Should We Not Use It? ”Add us as a Google Preferred Sourcecame out yesterday, and about a fifth of the young men in America stayed home and didn’t go to work, to play a game,” said Maher in his opening monologue.

“This thing has caused more workplace absences than ICE. ”Later in the episode, Maher said, “I am intrigued by it. But again, you are criminals, and you’re doing criminal activities—not all criminal activities, and not unmotivated criminal activities. But it is something disturbing about so many people wanting to do this.

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“I heard … you can either choose to be a good boyfriend or a bad boyfriend,” he added. “And the guy said, ‘Why would you choose in a video game to be a good boyfriend? ’ You know, people wanna smack the hooker with the car antenna. There’s just something a little disturbing about it.

”“I think he’s great. I don’t understand what all this hoopla is about it,” he said.

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“What, is he too millennial, he’s too gay, he’s too fake? He’s great, he’s perfect … He’s 40. Perfect! You need a grown ass man to be James Bond.

James Bond’s not a boy. ” Maher added, “And also, I would have been happy with Black James Bond, because you can be James Bond and be Black. I wouldn’t have been happy with a woman or a lesbian James Bond, that’s a different character. James Bond is a very heterosexual male, that’s too essential to not have that be a part of James Bond. ”‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow