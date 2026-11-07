'Real Time': Bill Maher Calls Trump 'Amazingly Humble' Amid Blue Wave

After Democrats celebrated a historic victory this week, Bill Maher is praising his favorite dinner companion for being a good sport.

Adam Driver Shuts Down ‘Girls’ Return But Wishes Lena Dunham & Co-Stars “Best Of Luck”“It’s interesting that it’s only three days after, and we’re hardly talking about Trump, already,” he said.

“I mean, it’s a little weird that he’s still there, he just had this giant rebuke, now he’s literally a lame duck. It’s like trying to cancel your subscription but you’re still on the plan for another year. ”‘Real Time’: Bill Maher Reacts To Trump’s “Longest Ever” 1,300+ Word Tweet Berating Him: “Kind Of A Flex” Maher continued, “But he’s been amazingly humble.

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I thought by this time, he’d be suing the voters by name, individually, and arresting the poll workers. Instead, even he was like, ‘You know, even I’m sick of me a little bit.

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'”Noting that Trump has claimed to have “a lot of friends in the Democratic party” who want to work with him, despite promising to “block all their bad stuff for two years,” Maher quipped, “Wow, I might get to go again. Look at that. ”‘s record-setting 1,300+ word tweet calling him a “complete and total loser,” following their recent White House dinner with Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith.

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