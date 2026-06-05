Real Salt Lake’s Zavier Gozo joins Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min as MLS All-Stars

Real Salt Lake’s Zavier Gozo is a Major League Soccer All-Star.

The league announced its starting 11 on Friday. Zavier Gozo as Real Salt Lake hosts Inter Miami, MLS soccer in Sandy on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The teenager from Utah joined superstars Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min as one of the league’s first 11 players named to the MLS All-Star Game.

“It’s pretty cool to be the first-ever Utah player to be named an All-Star in MLS,” Gozo, who grew up in West Valley City and Eagle Mountain, said in a news release Friday. The game will be played July 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars. Gozo has scored six goals in 14 games this season, tied for most among RSL players. He also has five assists.

“I look forward to hopefully having a few of my RSL teammates join me in Charlotte, and I’ll be very excited to get back on the field and get things going again later this Summer. ”sltrib.com is now free to access — no subscription required. We made this decision because we believe access to trustworthy, independent news shouldn’t depend on what you can afford — especially as misinformation and AI-generated content continue to rise.

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