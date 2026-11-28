Real Salt Lake's season ended with a 1-0 loss to Vancouver, raising questions about an uneven campaign that nearly fell apart before a late playoff push.

Sandy • Real Salt Lake’s season came to an end Friday night with a thud — and without a goal in its Round One series.

Emmanuel Sabbi scored the lone goal early in the second half as Vancouver shut out Real Salt Lake, 1-0, to eliminate RSL from the MLS Cup Playoffs in front of an announced crowd of 17,632 at America First Field on Friday night. With the win, Vancouver stretched its winning streak against Salt Lake to six straight, including back-to-back playoff clean sheets, capped by Matthias Laborda’s goal-line clearance against a Sergi Solans header in the final seconds of the match.

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After rallying with a 4-1-1 record down the final stretch of the regular season to sneak into the playoffs with the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, RSL exited the postseason without a win in regulation and just one goal in three playoff matches. Real Salt Lake matched Vancouver with four shots in the first half, but the visitors posted the only shot on target.