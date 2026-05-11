Real Reason You Start to Feel Vaguely Unstable Near a Drop Is in Your Feet

Sensitive feet close to a drop can lead to greater sensory awareness, potentially enhancing movement and balance, while overwhelming others. This heightened awareness can manifest as different symptoms such as buzzing or tingling sensations in the feet, sense of heaviness, trembling, and instability.

Some people simply don't have a head for heights, but the real reason you start to feel wobbly near a drop may have more to do with your feet.

Standing near a drop triggers the nervous system to 'turn up' the sensation in your soles. According to Professor Michelle Spear, an expert on anatomy from the University of Bristol, this could explain why some people handle heights better than others. When we get near a drop, our brain starts to 'upregulate' the inputs coming from the feet. For some people, this works in the background to improve balance, while others feel a distracting level of awareness.

If you start to feel wobbly while standing near an edge, scientists say that your feet might be the problem. The bottoms of your feet are covered in a dense layer of specialised receptors that track changes in touch, vibration, and weight distribution. Standing near a drop causes the central nervous system to turn up the input from these receptors, leading to changes in balance and posture. Higher sensory awareness can make climbing easier or difficult, depending on the person





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Feets Sensory Awareness Balance Height Balance And Posture Movement Climbing Adaptation Evolution Receptors Research

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