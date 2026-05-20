Real People Share Their Money Habits for a Study on Money Habits and Taboo

A study on people's money habits and the taboo surrounding money is undertaken, tracking the financial activities of real people over a one-week period. The findings are made available in diaries on the website for $150 each.

where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.

This week: A bartender working in hospitality who makes $79,000 per year and spends some of it on blind boxes. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we're not able to reply to every email. Please note: We are legally unable to publish any diaries that have been written with the use of AI.

$921 — I live in a three-bedroom house that I rent with my sister and our roommate. We're all around the same age. $0 — my car was totaled in April last year. I decided to keep my insurance money, pay off my credit card debt, forgo getting a car, and start planning to move to Australia.

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? Yes, there was an expectation to attend higher education.

My mom had an associate's degree and my dad earned vocational certificates. They wanted all of my siblings and me to get bachelor's degrees. I earned a bachelor's degree in accounting in Boston. This was paid for with financial aid, grants, and student loans.

I soon after earned a Master's in Business Administration with a focus in marketing, which I paid for with financial aid, student loans, and some of my own money. Money conversations with my parents were observing how they handled money, the way they talked about it, and the way they stressed about it; lessons were never taught through direct conversation. Money was something earned, spent on bills, and saved if you had it to save.

I've learned that being well educated is accompanied by job security. A loose budget is helpful





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