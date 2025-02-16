Real Madrid Triumphs Over Manchester City in Champions League Playoff

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie. Jude Bellingham's hat-trick proved decisive as Real Madrid took a commanding lead in the tie. Other Champions League matches saw Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund emerge victorious.

Real Madrid secured a crucial victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie. Jude Bellingham was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick to lead his team to a 3-1 win. The match was played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Ancelotti and Guardiola shared a laugh before the match, a testament to their long-standing mutual respect.

Several other Champions League matches took place on the same day, including Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Celtic Glasgow and AC Milan's 1-0 victory over Feyenoord. Borussia Dortmund also secured a crucial win, defeating Sporting CP 2-1 in Lisbon. The Champions League playoff round is crucial for clubs seeking to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. These matches often feature high stakes and intense competition, with teams battling for a place among Europe's elite.





