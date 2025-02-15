Real Madrid See Red: Bellingham Sent Off in Controversial Osasuna Clash

Jude Bellingham receives a straight red card in the first half of Real Madrid's La Liga match against Osasuna, leaving Los Blancos with 10 men for the remainder of the game. The referee's decision sparks controversy and further fuels Real Madrid's ongoing criticism of officiating.

Referee Munuera Montero made a controversial decision in the first half of Real Madrid's La Liga match against Osasuna , brandishing a straight red card to Jude Bellingham. Los Blancos, hoping for a comfortable victory at Pamplona, saw their plans disrupted just before halftime when Bellingham was surprisingly dismissed. The incident left Real Madrid with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

While the exact words spoken by Bellingham to the referee remain unclear, Montero deemed his statement sufficient grounds for a red card in the 39th minute. Real Madrid players heavily protested the decision, but Montero stood firm. Furthermore, VAR did not intervene to potentially overturn the controversial call. This incident adds to the growing tension between Real Madrid and officiating, stemming from a previous incident where Espanyol defender Carlos Romero committed a dangerous tackle on Kylian Mbappé without receiving a red card. Real Madrid have been vocal in their criticism of officials since that match and are sure to have plenty to say after this latest episode, especially if they fail to secure a victory against Osasuna





