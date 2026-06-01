Real Madrid's Most Decorated Players: The Trophy Kings of the Bernabeu

A look at the players who have won the most trophies in Real Madrid history, from Luka Modric to Paco Gento, highlighting their incredible achievements and the club's legacy of success.

Real Madrid is the most decorated club in European football history, with over 100 official trophies including an unmatched 15 European Cups and 36 La Liga titles.

This storied legacy has been built by some of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Among them, a select group stands out for their extraordinary trophy collections, having lifted silverware year after year in the famous white shirt. From the club's first golden age in the 1950s to the modern era of Champions League dominance, these players have defined success at the highest level.

Their names are etched into the history of the Bernabeu, and their medal cabinets tell a tale of sustained excellence. At the top of the list stands Luka Modric, the Croatian maestro who arrived in 2012 and went on to become the most decorated player in Real Madrid history with 27 titles.

His trophy haul includes six Champions Leagues, four La Ligas, five Club World Cups, two Copas del Rey, five UEFA Super Cups, five Supercopas de Espana, and one Intercontinental Cup. Modric's influence on the pitch was immense; he won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and orchestrated the midfield during an era of unprecedented success. Close behind is Dani Carvajal, whose 27 trophies from just over 450 appearances give him a remarkable ratio of one trophy every 17 games.

Carvajal won six Champions Leagues, four La Ligas, and a host of other honors, proving himself as one of the best right-backs of his generation. Nacho, another academy product, matched Modric and Carvajal with six Champions Leagues, rising through the ranks to become captain in 2023 and earning his place among the elite. The list also includes legends from different eras.

Paco Gento, known as the 'Gale of the Cantabrian Sea', won six European Cups and 12 La Ligas between 1953 and 1971, a record that still stands. His trophy count is even more impressive given the fewer competitions available at the time. Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d'Or after a spectacular 44-goal season, collected five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas.

Marcelo, the Brazilian full-back, surpassed expectations with 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six La Ligas, becoming the non-European with the most titles at the club. Toni Kroos, whose technical brilliance was missed after his retirement in 2024, amassed five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas. Lucas Vazquez, a versatile winger who spent a decade at the club, won five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas.

Sergio Ramos, the iconic captain, lifted 22 trophies, including four Champions Leagues and five La Ligas, and was the cornerstone of the three-peat between 2016 and 2018. Manolo Sanchis, who spent his entire career at Madrid, won two Champions Leagues and eight La Ligas over 700 appearances. These players represent the pinnacle of club success. Their achievements are a testament to Real Madrid's relentless pursuit of excellence and the culture of winning that permeates every level of the institution.

From Modric's elegance to Ramos's grit, each contributed uniquely to the club's legacy. As the next generation of stars takes the field, they will look to emulate these trophy kings and add to the glittering history of the most successful club in European football. The legacy of these players not only inspires but also sets the standard for what it means to be a Real Madrid legend





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