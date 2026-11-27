The Galácticos have long been synonymous with Real Madrid and the club’s relentless pursuit of domestic and European dominance.

Few clubs in world soccer have built their identity around superstardom quite like Real Madrid. , assembling teams packed with extraordinary talent in pursuit of an unprecedented level of success.

And the strategy has certainly worked. Real Madrid are not only the most successful club in Spanish soccer, but also the most decorated team in the history of European competition. Over the years, countless superstars have walked through the doors of the Bernabéu, but a select few have come to represent something more than just expensive signings.

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They became Galácticos—the biggest names in the game, brought to Madrid with the expectation that they would deliver trophies, spectacular performances and a whole lot of headlines. The concept was first aggressively pursued by Florentino Pérez during his initial presidency between 2000 and 2006, when the likes of Ronaldo Nazário and Zinedine Zidane arrived in Madrid.