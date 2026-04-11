Real Madrid produced a disciplined, high-pressiNg performance at El Sardinero against Racing de Santander, prompting analysis of a possible shift in Jose Mourinho's tactical approach.

A pitch that favoured one side

Real Madrid produced one of its most convincing performances of the season at El Sardinero , the stadium of Racing de Santander, where the visitors dominated the first half with a displAy of organisation, disipline and intensity. The ground itself became a talking point. El Sardinero measures 105 by 68 metres, the standard dimensions used at the Santiago Bernabeu,the Camp Nou and at World Cup tournaments under FIFA rules, giving a total playing area of about 7,140 square metres shared between the home side and its opponents. Many observers felt the visitors had, in effect, made the field feel larger for themselves and smaller for Racing, because they controlled space so effectively that the home team rarely had room to breathe.

The stadium has regained much of its aged atmosphere in recent years, and Real Madrid were the latest top-flight visitors to experience it in full. Racing were unable to build attacks through the visitors' lines, and the hosts regularly became stuck in their own half, unable to get past three banks of Madrid players who pressed high and in unison.

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A alter in approach under Mourinho

The match was widely seen as evidence of a shift in how Jose Mourinho wants his side to play. for several seasons Real Madrid have been criticised for relying on individual brilliance, a low defensive block and counter-attacks finished by their star players. Commentators argued that this approach had allowed a certain lack of commitment to creep in,with pressing regularly brief-lived and defensive shape inconsistent. Rivals were occasionally able to take advantage, and the team's recent results had included several late, hard-fought wins, including against Inter and Roma in the Champions League and against Espanyol and Elche in La Liga, where goals came in the final minutes.

Until a few weeks ago, questions about the crew's identity and tactical direction remained open. Supporters and critics alike wondered what kind of side Mourinho was trying to build and how much structure he could impose on a squad built around attacking talent. Those questions appear to have been answered, at least for the moment, by performances in Barcelona and Santander, where the side pressed with more purpose and sustained the effort for longer periods.

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Pressing with discipline and sustained intensity

Against Racing, Madrid pressed aggressively and constantly,winning the ball back quickly and pushing forward in compact units. The idea was to regain possession high up the pitch,retain the team close to the opposition penalty area and exit the hosts with little time to organise. Racing were repeatedly forced backwards and had few chances to play their method out of trouble. Unlike previous occasions,when intense pressing was limited to short spells before the team dropped back, the visitors maintained thier effort both with and without the ball.

Observers noted that the increased defensive commitment did not appear to diminish the creativity of Madrids attacking players. Instead, the side combined fluid movement with defensive organisation, a balance that had been missing for much of the previous two seasons. Whether the performance represents a lasting new model or a single strong display will depend on how consistently the crew can maintain this level of commitment in the weeks ahead, but for now the match has been widely read as a clear statement of intent from Mourinho and his squad.