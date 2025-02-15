Real Madrid Outlasts Manchester City in Champions League Thriller

Real Madrid defeats Manchester City in a dramatic Champions League match, despite goals from Erling Haaland. Vinicius Jr.'s assist for Jude Bellingham's late winner sets up a tense return leg.

City fans unveiled a massive banner depicting Rodri kissing the Ballon d'Or, accompanied by the message 'Stop crying your heart out.' The banner was displayed by supporters before kick-off against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. When questioned about the banner by journalists, Guardiola stated that despite its size, he hadn't noticed it during his pre-match conversation. He said, 'I didn't see it.

When they brought that out, I was inside, and I didn't see it, and I looked for it and I didn't see it! It wasn't there anymore when I came out.' The banner's intended effect backfired as Real Madrid emerged victorious in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off match. Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead on two occasions, first in the 19th minute and then again in the 80th. However, Kylian Mbappé equalized for Real Madrid in the 60th minute, and Brahim Díaz restored parity once more in the 86th.Ultimately, Vinicius Jr. had the last word, providing an assist for Jude Bellingham's game-winning goal in the second half's stoppage time. The action now shifts to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where Real Madrid will aim to secure a positive result and advance past Guardiola and his team





Soccer Champions League Real Madrid Manchester City Erling Haaland Vinicius Jr. Jude Bellingham

