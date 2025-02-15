Real Madrid Held to a Draw by Osasuna, Title Race Heats Up

Real Madrid's struggles continue in La Liga as they draw 1-1 with Osasuna, jeopardizing their lead at the top of the table. Kylian Mbappé's early goal was canceled out by a penalty from Ante Budimir after a VAR review. With a red card shown to Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's task became even tougher, and they were unable to secure a victory. The draw opens the door for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to close the gap.

Real Madrid dropped points again in La Liga, drawing 1-1 with Osasuna on Saturday, leaving their lead at risk. Kylian Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful shot from inside the box, set up by Federico Valverde's diagonal pass. Ante Budimir equalized for Osasuna in the 58th minute after referee José Luis Munuera reviewed a potential foul by Eduardo Camavinga on Budimir, which led to a penalty awarded.

Real Madrid were reduced to 10 men when Jude Bellingham received a red card in the 39th minute following an altercation with Munuera. The red card further complicated Real Madrid's task as they sought to regain the lead.





